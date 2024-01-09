Could Xenoblade Chronicles X Finally Get Released On New System?

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

One of the things that became a “hallmark” of the Nintendo Switch was that there were NUMEROUS games from the previous console, the Wii U, that were ported over to the system so they could have “new life.” That might sound like an exaggeration, but it’s honestly true. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Pikmin 3, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and so many more from that console came over due to the failure of the Wii U and the hope that the Switch would bring better sales. And yet, Xenoblade Chronicles X was one that never got that treatment despite fan demand.

For those who never played the game, Xenoblade Chronicles X was the “second entry” in the famed RPG franchise by Monolith Soft. It’s the only non-numbered entry in the series and arguably took some of the series’ boldest steps. It puts players in an alien world after the Earth is destroyed, and you attempt to help a colony of people from New Los Angeles adapt to the new world while learning more about where you are and the dangers that lurk within.

What separated this game from the others in the franchise was many-fold. First, unlike the other three games, you got to choose how your protagonist looked. Second, you could choose your “job” or “class” within the organization called “Blade,” which offered you numerous paths on how you could explore the planet, level up, and more. The game also had all sorts of side quests that you used to build up the colony instead of just yourself. One could easily spend time doing these over the main adventure.

Despite the game doing well enough, it didn’t become a best-seller on the Wii U, and a Switch port never happened. However, Nintendo insider Zippo claims that one is coming, and will be a “full remake” of the game:

“I’m hearing from sources familiar with the situation that MonolithSoft is developing a full remake of their underrated Wii U title, Xenoblade Chronicles X. From all accounts, the game is excellent, and is in actuality, the first Nintendo game in the modern day to go open world. Monolith has numerous titles in development for Nintendo’s next system, and this is just scratching the surface of that.”

If that’s true, fans of the developer will be happy when the new Nintendo system arrives. But we’ll have to wait and see if these rumors are true. Or, if we must keep knocking them down “One By One!!!” If you know, you know.