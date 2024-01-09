Warner Bros Has Teased More Harry Potter Titles In The Future

UPDATE

It’s funny how a few years can change things. At one point in time, the Harry Potter franchise was one of the biggest and most profitable media series in the entire world. Then, things started to change after the main series wrapped up its main book line and movie adaptations. First, they tried to do spinoff movies based on an entirely different wizarding period, which heavily backfired on them. That’s not even mentioning what happened with series creator J.K. Rowling. But then, in 2022, things changed with the arrival of a certain video game you might have heard of: Hogwarts Legacy.

The game promised gamers would “live the unwritten” and be able to be a witch or wizard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They would have their own stories to tell and be able to do whatever they wanted. The game was such a success that it sold over 22 million copies, which is an incredible amount considering what the other games in the franchise did before it. So, with that being a success, a sequel being inevitable, and a certain Quidditch title on the way, you could say that the franchise is “back on track.” And that’s not lost on the people in charge.

Specifically, ComicBook.com notes that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad has revealed plans for more titles in the Harry Potter gaming line. Even noting that they “will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways.”

There are many ways you can interpret that, and one of them is simply that they’re going to take what Avalanche Studios did and try to keep the momentum going, which isn’t a bad idea in theory. Hogwarts Legacy did give players much to do, but there was also room to improve things overall. So, a sequel could build off of that. Plus, there’s a “whole wizarding world” to have fun in and plenty of history to fill in within that world. If they wanted, they could use this game as a baseplate to branch out of the ‘familiar” and truly go into the realms of the “unwritten.”

Of course, the problem with that is, as other franchises have proven, if you go too far, you could lose quality and be accused of making a quick money grab, which is what other games in the franchise have been accused of before.

But for franchise fans, this could be something special.