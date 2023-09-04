Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Reportedly In Development

Hogwarts Legacy was quickly an anticipated video game upon its announcement. Fans couldn’t wait to start up their own magical journey. However, when the game was released, we knew there were no DLC plans. What we got would be the entire experience. So, if you were waiting for this game to finally launch and played through everything the game had to offer, you might be disappointed that there’s no clear successor or DLC in the works. That is, of course, until Avalanche Software reveals they are bringing out a sequel. Fortunately, as popular as the game was upon its release, we would be surprised if Hogwarts Legacy ended up being a one-off.

We knew the folks at Avalanche Software were already developing their next game. Likewise, because the studio was using Unreal Engine 4, it’s speculated that this game might be a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy. But today, we have an industry insider making a bold claim that the game being developed right now at the studio will be a sequel to the Hogwarts Legacy franchise. Details are essentially nonexistent. However, the industry insider, MyTimeToShineHello, has tweeted out that sources to them had confirmed a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works.

Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works pic.twitter.com/LQEKFmUpO9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 2, 2023

Now, that’s all we have to go off from right now. We’re not sure just what this narrative will entail or if it will be within the same period as the first game. Instead, this could take players to a different time period and set up another epic journey filled with new characters to interact with. Unfortunately, until Avalanche Software confirms that this game is in development, we have to take it as a rumor right now. Again, as popular as the first installment was, we would be surprised if there wasn’t a sequel that could even further expand on the gameplay experience. For instance, one area that fans were disappointed in from the first game was the lack of quidditch, so perhaps this sequel could include it.

Right now, the Hogwarts Legacy game is available to pick up and play for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC platform. However, the game is slated to be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 10, 2023. Additionally, it was recently unveiled that the development studio would have a feature-length documentary film release showing a behind-the-scenes look into the development of the game.