Final Fantasy XVI Is Getting A Confirmed PC Port, 2 DLC Packs, And A Free Update Now

We knew the PC version was coming but it seems Square Enix had to go quiet about it for a short time.

Naoko Yoshida has shared a new message with a lot of little updates for Final Fantasy XVI.

Let’s get this one out of the way first. Naoko finally officially confirms that Square Enix has started development on the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI. There is no officially confirmed release date, release window, or platforms for now, but Naoko says that he hopes to reveal more before 2023 ends.

Now, Square originally promised a PC port alongside the PlayStation 5 version. It seems that the provisions of their exclusivity contract required Square to keep quiet about that port for until now. It’s not that great a look for Sony, but it worked for them without a doubt. Final Fantasy XVI is simultaneously one of the best-selling titles on the PlayStation 5 and saddled with some of the weakest sales numbers for a Final Fantasy game. But anyway, all of that is changing soon enough.

Naoko confirmed that the Final Fantasy team has been listening to the feedback they have been receiving from players. One of the big requests they have been receiving is a strong desire to learn the stories of the many NPCs that Clive and company run along into in the game.

In response to this feedback, Square Enix is now working on two DLC packs for Final Fantasy XVI. Once again, Naoko can’t say much about this DLC for now. But essentially, he’s saying that these DLC will meet those fans requests to engage the players with more stories involving those side characters. It certainly sounds like this will be endgame content.

Maybe they will be set before the timeskip, and hell, maybe some of them will be set when Clive was still a child. But we have seen how Square Enix can go HAM on their side stories and spinoffs before. The fact that they announced only two, suggests that these will be big expansions, and may be priced at a premium too.

Naoko also revealed a treat for fans to play with now. They have already published a new free update, that adds new customization options, on top of the requisite bugfixes and improvements.

One customization option involves Clive’s weapons. You can now toggle an option to have Clive make one weapon gain the appearance of any other weapon. It will still retain its qualities, so the effect is entirely cosmetic. And yeah, what that basically means is you can take your most powerful weapon, and make it look like your coolest weapon.

The other customization option, also cosmetic, is probably going to be even more exciting to those kinds of Final Fantasy fans. Clive, Hill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua will all receive new alternate outfits. You will get the ability to toggle between these alternate outfits and their original fits anytime you like.

If you liked Final Fantasy 16, there’s nothing but good news from Naoki this time around. Plenty of fans will certainly be looking forward to all of these coming up soon.