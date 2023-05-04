32 Relaxing Casual Nintendo Switch Games to Play in 2023

We’ve sure become a busy bunch. From school, to work, to social media, it feels like everything’s hungry for a chunk of our time. While some things are unavoidable (that essay won’t write itself!) it’s still important to get some mental downtime. These Nintendo Switch games are perfect for casual play sessions in between other activities. (Please note all release dates are relative to the Switch.)

#32 Powerwash Simulator

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One Switch PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: January 31, 2023

Are you ready to do some powerwashing? What do you mean by “no”? Look, Powerwash Simulator might seem like the lamest game ever because all you’re doing is spraying things with water, but there’s nuance in it, ok?

The game will have you cleaning up items to a certain degree, and you must reach that degree to move on. You’ll find it’s rather addicting to use the powerful cleaning tool, and you’ll want to get things as clean as possible.

It doesn’t hurt to try the game, so why not give it a shot? Who knows? You might like it, especially when you see some of the game’s crossovers.

#31 OCTOPATH TRAVELER II

Platform: PS5 PC PS4 Switch

Release Date: February 24, 2023

When Square Enix dropped the first game in this RPG line, they likely had no idea the precedent they were setting. The unique graphics, the branching story with eight different characters and arcs, it was a big deal. That’s why so many were interested in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II from the moment it was announced. Plus, it was going to be multiplatform at launch.

In it, eight new characters with eight unique journeys await you. Some are fighting to save their kingdom from bloodshed. Others are trying to find out the answers to key mysteries from their homes.

You can take on these stories in whatever order you want! So dive in and see where they take you.

#30 PC Building Simulator

Publisher: Epic Games, The Irregular Corporation

Developer: Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation

Release Date: July 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Ultimate PC Building Simulation is here! This title allows you to build your very own PC empire, doing everything from simple diagnosis and repairs to putting together unique creations that would make fanboys jealous. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware and software simulation, you can bring your plan for your ultimate PC to life! There’s also a career mode in PC Building Simulator which puts you in charge of your very own business in which you build and repair PCs. You can even learn to build a PC with step-by-step instructions and useful information the game will teach you along the way. This simulator is great for any PC lover or someone looking to build their own computer in the future!

#29 Cities: Skylines

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Colossal Order

Release Date: March 2015

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulator. This game introduces new elements to make players realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city while expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. It also allows the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counterbalance to the layered and challenging gameplay. It’s time to play and let your imagination run wild, so take control and like the title suggests, reach for the sky!

#28 Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Release Date: September 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

It’s a lovely morning in the village, and you’re a horrible goose. Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox game, where you play as a goose letting loose on an unsuspecting village. You can make your way around the town, to peoples’ back gardens, high street shops, and the village green setting up different pranks, stealing people’s hats, honking a lot, and just ruining everyone’s day. You can now enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend in two-player cooperative mode, so go ruin everyone’s day together!

#27 Everything

Publisher: Double Fine Productions

Developer: David OReilly

Release Date: March 2017

PC | PlayStation | Nintendo

Everything is a simulation game where players can take control of various life-forms and inanimate objects while exploring a procedurally generated world, finding tons of new things to take control of. This award-winning reality simulation, featuring thousands of playable characters, features an extraordinary soundtrack and narration from Alan Watts.

#26 Moving Out

Publisher: Team17

Developer: DevM Games, SMG Studio

Release Date: April 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Moving Out is a crazy physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op!” As a newly-certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the bust town of Packmore. The Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of movers. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customizable characters, and save your town from furniture peril!

#25 Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Publisher: Modus Games

Developer: ACE Team, Giant Monkey Robot

Release Date: July 21, 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is a competitive tower defense arcade-action title combined with ACD Team’s quirky, Monty Python-esque humor. Create and share your own levels to compete with friends and strangers online in a real-time mix of hectic tower defense and epic boulder racing. Make your own levels, break everyone else’s, and enjoy this incredibly creative romp.

#24 Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee & Pikachu

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Game Freak

Release Date: November 2018

Nintendo

Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! & Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! are adventure games great for beginners curious to see what all the excitement is about. In the beginning, you can explore Viridian Forest to catch wild Pokémon and battle Trainers with a randomly selected partner—either Pikachu or Eevee. You’ll be able to bring the experience of a classic Pokémon RPG to your Nintendo Switch, with gameplay that is easily approachable for newcomers to the series but also deep enough to keep veteran Trainers on their toes.

#23 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Good-Feel

Release Date: March 2019

Nintendo

Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects-like boxes and paper cups! Playing as Yoshi—any color Yoshi, for that matter—you’ll be able to leap high, gulp down enemies, set out on a treasure hunt for different collectibles, and do all the things a Yoshi does. On the flip side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and more treasures and hidden items to find!

#22 Littlewood

Publisher: SmashGames

Developer: Sean Young

Release Date: June 2019

PC | Nintendo

While playing Littlewood, you defeated the Dark Wizard and the world of Solemn is finally at peace, but at what cost? You can’t quite remember.

Customize your own town by harvesting materials like wood, bugs, fish, and much more. Fulfill your townsfolk’s requests to unlock new relationship paths. Explore the world of Solemn and see the enchanted forest, bustling fishing towns, and dark mining caves. Collect rare items found across the world to bring back for crafting and selling. The list goes on! Get started on your Littlewood journey today.

#21 Steamworld Dig

Publisher: Image & Form

Developer: Image & Form

Release Date: August 2013

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Steamworld Dig is a platform action-adventure game where players control Rusty, a steam-powered robot who arrives at the small Western mining town of Tumbleton after having received a deed for a mine from his long-forgotten uncle, Joe. Sounds cool, right? The objective of this game is to dig through Tumbleton’s mine, which also involves solving many puzzles and platforming to avoid traps and enemies. Have fun exploring your very own mine and digging up treasure!

#20 Firewatch

Publisher: Campo Santo

Developer: Campo Santo, Panic

Release Date: February 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

This quiet emotional roller-coaster takes place in the mountains of Wyoming. Firewatch is a mystery game that puts you in the shoes of Henry, a down-on-his-luck forest ranger apprentice who just needs an escape. Naturally, you’ll be entrusted with preserving the wildlife and get lots of spelunking opportunities. But Henry gets a little more than he bargained for when something odd lures him away from his lookout post.

Firewatch was released during something of a narrative-game boom. Life is Strange, Journey, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture all preceded it, which put Firewatch in a somewhat precarious position; ultimately, Campo Santo’s gripping choice-driven dialogue and striking visuals helped it stand out from the walking-sim pack. Check out our Before You Buy if you’re still on the fence.

#19 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Release Date: October 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

An indie phenomenon inspired by the likes of Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley is a cozy farming sim with endless charm. It’s also unmistakable proof that player interest drifts far beyond the realms of Fortnite, PUBG, and Counter-Strike (no shade intended). Stardew Valley initially launched as a PC exclusive, inviting players to cultivate overrun pastures, level up their virtual fishing skills, customize their homes, and even get hitched. The game’s popularity is more remarkable when we bear in mind it was created by a solo developer. Just last month, Stardew Valley surpassed 20 million sales, an impressive achievement that places it just shy of the top 50 best-selling video games of all time.

#18 A Short Hike

Publisher: Adam Robinson-Yu

Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu

Release Date: August 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Classifying games into different categories is mostly a simple process. The presence of fighting indicates an action game; blocked passages and hidden keys indicate a puzzle game. But there’s an unofficial, newly-minted subgenre that has steadily gained traction over the past few years—wholesome games—and this is where A Short Hike exists. A Short Hike is a compact, joyous coming of age adventure that follows the story of Claire, an anthropomorphic bird. As Claire explores Hawk Peak Provincial Park, she meets assorted characters, collects trinkets, and braves the wintry weather in a quest to reach the mountain summit.

#17 Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Mojang Studios

Release Date: June 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Every excavation enthusiast’s dream comes true in the form of Minecraft, a sandbox experience that needs no introduction. Minecraft lets players build almost anything. From houses to cities to space stations, the possibilities are damn well endless. There are several modes including creative, adventure, and survival, the last of which makes hunting down resources to last through the night especially important. Although Minecraft was released over a decade ago, its popularity remains widespread to this day. Players remain dedicated to finding the best seeds and making weird mods. It’s safe to deduce that the regular updates might have something to do with that. The only question now is, will the movie be any good?

#16 SnowRunner

Publisher: Focus Interactive

Developer: Saber Entertainment

Release Date: May 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

There’s nothing quite like tearing down dirt roads in an oversized truck. Saber Interactive is aware of this, and that’s why it went ahead and unleashed a sequel to MudRunner. Sure, SnowRunner ticks a lot of the same boxes. At its core, it’s an off-road automobile simulator where you plow through extreme terrain. But this time around, Saber has updated gameplay with contracts and a much heavier emphasis on snow physics, as well as a stream of new open-world maps post-release. All that without mentioning the significant improvements in the graphics department.

#15 House Flipper

Publisher: Frozen District PlayWay S.A.

Developer: Empyrean

Release Date: May 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

If you’ve ever secretly harbored a desire to fix messy, derelict homes, you could always audition to be on the cast of Hoarders…but for those of you who don’t care for television fame, or simply feel like smashing things, there’s House Flipper. In this design sim, your role is pretty self-explanatory: renovate, renovate, renovate. Each house presents an opportunity to clean rooms, knock down walls, paint interiors, and refurnish until the property looks good as new. Aside from the therapeutic benefits of tidying up, profiting from your handiwork come sale time is another incentive to do a thorough job.

#14 Abzû

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Giant Squid Studios

Release Date: November 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

One gaze at Abzû‘s beautiful underwater universe is all you need to realize this game speaks not through words, but art. If the stylized visuals seem familiar, it’s because Abzû’s art director was also involved with Journey. The main objective in Abzû is exploration. As you progress, interacting with marine life, swiping collectibles, and solving puzzles along the way, you discover what secrets lie below the waves. Check out our Before You Buy for a more in-depth look.

#13 Donut County

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Ben Esposito

Release Date: December 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

A mysterious hole appears and starts swallowing everything in sight. The good news? You’re the one controlling the hole. The bad news? The entire world could disappear if the hole keeps getting bigger. Donut County takes place across several levels through which you progress by gulping down objects and stealing trash. Also, it turns out there’s a broader conspiracy at play: adorable raccoons are responsible for everything and it’s their remote-controlled devices that have set the holes to infinitely devour.

# 12 What Remains of Edith Finch

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Release Date: July 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Imagine living in a mansion with half the rooms mysteriously sealed off. Then imagine each of your family members meeting an untimely demise, leaving you as the sole living heir of your brood. Most people would flee to avoid what undoubtedly seems to be a curse. But not Edith Finch. In What Remains of Edith Finch, you get to see the world through Edith’s eyes, returning to the place where it all began and flipping through the pages of the unfortunate family history. Check out our Impressions piece for more detailed insights.

#11 Gone Home

Publisher: Fullbright, Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Fullbright

Release Date: September 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Another first-person narrative mystery unfolds in Fullbright’s Gone Home. This is an exploration game that prioritizes a slow, steady examination of seemingly mundane clues left behind in an ordinary house. Naturally, there’s more than meets the eye. Discarded notes and letters hint at a carefully guarded secret—which can only be unveiled if you persist till the end. Go read our review if you’d like a spoiler-free deep dive.

#10 Gris

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Nomada Studio

Release Date: December 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Gris is a game where art, beauty, and sorrow collide. Her dress acts as a metaphor, not only showcasing her pain but granting her new abilities with which to maneuver across magical platforms to an unknown destination. The beautifully, bittersweet soundtrack courtesy of Berlinist packs a powerful emotional punch as you play. Nomada Studio evidently struck gold with Gris, which in 2020 tipped over one million in sales.

#9 Katamari Damacy Reroll

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Monkeycraft Co. Ltd.

Release Date: December 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

For enjoyers of weird (but wonderful) puzzle games, there’s Katamari Damacy Reroll, an HD remake of the 2004 title. You control the Prince, whose job involves steering a giant, adhesive ball around multiple areas to pick up objects. The reason? The King of All Cosmos (his highly eccentric father) accidentally destroyed all the stars in the universe. If the Prince manages to collect enough materials, the King can then reverse his astronomical error.

#8 Coffee Talk

Publisher: Toge Productions

Developer: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Release Date: January 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

This visual novel has hints of high fantasy and the supernatural thrown in. You’re the barista at a Seattle café, but in this case, most of your latte-sipping patrons include elves, orcs, and dwarves. Its operating hours are also pretty unusual—have you ever seen somebody down a triple espresso at midnight? Aside from serving customers their preferred blend, your duties involve listening to their problems. Additionally, branching storylines pop up and are determined not through dialog choices, but by what beverage you make. There’s a demo on the eShop for those who are keen.

#7 Slime Rancher

Publisher: Monomi Park

Developer: Monomi Park

Release Date: August 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Despite bearing resemblance to an FPS, Slime Rancher is in fact a saccharine sandbox game that assigns players the job of eradicating slime. You play as Beatrix LeBeau, who spends her days scooping up the cute, multicolored blobs with a vacuum pack in exchange for ‘newbucks’ (the local currency), expanding her ranch residence, and generally being badass. There’s an abundance of slimes to discover, and Slime Rancher cleverly grabs player interest by allowing for the existence of hybrid slimes with the right combination.

#6 What the Golf

Publisher: Triband, The Label

Developer: Triband

Release Date: May 2020

PC | Nintendo

There are quite a few golf contenders out there: Mario Golf, Everybody’s Golf, Party Golf, the upcoming Turbo Golf Racing…you get the idea. It’s hard to put a unique spin on a sports game so many companies have reinvented. Nonetheless, Triband has managed to triumph with What the Golf, an absurdist take on the sport which uses physics-based shenanigans (we’re talking hot dogs and toasters strewn about the course) to delight and confuse players.

#5 Rime

Publisher: Grey Box, Six Foot

Developer: Tequila Works

Release Date: May 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Rime is a puzzle-oriented adventure game that starts on a forsaken island. You control a young boy who, washed ashore with no explanation of how he came to be marooned, must solve ancient riddles in order to ascend to the apex of the island’s highest tower. Danger lurks ahead, but a friendly fox is there to help guide the boy towards what he seeks. Rime‘s developer, Tequila Works, was recently purchased by Tencent—a deal that may help a sequel come to fruition more quickly.

#4 Animal Crossing New Horizons

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Release Date: March 2020

Nintendo

Let’s add some context here—this game was released right at the start of the pandemic, so immersing oneself in an island getaway full of things to do was the perfect escape. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in the franchise but retains classic gameplay elements like fishing, decorating one’s house, making money, and socializing with villagers. Overall, the game offers an open-ended experience where relaxation is derived through anything from creating and customizing characters that reflect the player’s own identity, to hunting down rare items. Check out these tips and our Before You Buy if you’re new to the game.

#3 Night in the Woods

Publisher: Finji

Developer: Secret Lab, Infinite Fall

Release Date: February 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Night in the Woods is an unconventional adventure game starring Mae Borowski, a cat who’s suffering from a bit of an existential crisis. When she returns home to Possum Springs, time has seemingly moved on without her; school friends have jobs, old shops have shut down, and there’s something odd in the woods. Infinite Fall’s cast of cartoon characters belies the more complex themes of growing pains and finding purpose in one’s life.

#2 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EAD Tokyo

Release Date: July 2018

Nintendo

Mario’s a swell guy, but it sure is nice to finally see Toad get some time in the spotlight. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker challenges players with navigating Captain Toad through compact obstacle courses littered with coins, super gems, and a power star—the last of which is required for completing each course. Although Captain Toad cannot jump, players are free to rotate the camera to reveal previously unseen objects, and this puzzle-solving element makes it a more cerebral experience compared to something like Super Mario Odyssey.

#1 Spiritfarer

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Release Date: August 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

From the studio that brought you Sundered and Jotun comes Spiritfarer, a management game about letting go. You play as Stella, a ferrywoman who basically transports the dead into the afterlife. Aside from customizing your ferry, you’re free to fish, cook, and gather resources, but the main appeal lies in comforting passengers on their journey to the great unknown.