The Sims 5 Map Seemingly Is Leaked

Project Rene is what Electric Arts decided to call their Sims 5 project after they announced it, stating it wouldn’t be called the fifth installment. Today, it seems to be going around that some of the playtest of the game was leaked online, and in these images, we see part of what seems to be a rough map of a city.

DzXAnt22 posted this image on Reddit today, showing a very rough sketch map that seemingly is a city with a river through it. The user then goes on to express how they believe the location in the map is Paris.

The new Sims 5 already has so much in store for players, espically those who are already in love with the Sims 4. Not only is there supposed to be a co-op option where you can play with your friends and family, but the game is supposed to look ever more realistic overall. Game Insider confirmed after this leak is that there is no fast travel icons in the games files, or any other way of travel which suggests the game will be open-world.

So far, there isn’t a release date or window for the Sims 5 project, not even a roundabout for what year it will take place. We can only hope that maybe the game will release in 2025 since that seems to be a reasonable time for it to release after being announced in 2022. Until then, we will excitedly await.