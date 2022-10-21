Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview Details Potential Performance Issues

Many fans of the Pokemon franchise are pumped that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming out next month. The 9th generation of the series is set to expand what the mainline games have done in the past. Plus, take it in bold new directions. Not the least is expanding the story content, the region you’re in, how you cross it, and more. With the game’s release less than a month away, some hands-on previews for the title are starting to release. One of them, though, isn’t painting the game in a good light due to the potential performance issues of the title.

The team at Nintendo Life posted a preview and noted that frame rate issues were something they were plagued with. They cited a recent trailer that showed the Pokemon Sunflora running at a lower frame rate than other characters and Pokemon. In their preview, they noted that they had this issue many times and that doing something like switching out Pokemon took quite a bit of time.

Another problem they noted was the inconsistency with the quality of graphics. When you’re in a “busy area,” apparently, the textures are “smeary,” and the frame rate hurts the game once again. But, when you’re inside places like shops and gyms, the frame rate is much better, and the textures of the game shine.

It should be noted that some people have pointed out online that this might be a “build issue” versus a game issue. For example, the “Sunflora run” problem was noted to be an issue with the Western side’s build. However, that same scene was shown in Japan’s trailer for the game, and the frame rate was smooth. That being said, that doesn’t mean these issues won’t be in the main game because it was well-documented how Pokemon Legends Arceus didn’t have the best textures. Only time will tell to see if this all works itself out.

Don’t think that Nintendo Life didn’t have a fun time playing the game. They did have fun. Regarding the gameplay, they noted multiple quality-of-life improvements that made the game “flourish.” Such as how you have to talk to people to initiate battles now or how catching Pokemon is more stylish than before.

They also dove into the game’s multiplayer aspects and noted how the new Terra Raids were better than the previous co-op experience due to the real-time battling. Plus, it’s fun to wander around towns and open areas with your friends.

In the end, this preview should show things that could be better about the game and hopefully will be fixed before the launch. But Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also please long-time trainers and newcomers. While also showcasing the wonder of the Pokemon world all over again.

