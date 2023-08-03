Sonic Superstars Team Bringing In New Villain Via “Trip”

Many gamers are excited about the upcoming Sonic Superstars for multiple reasons. The first is that the game is the first all-new 2D Sonic title in a very long time. SEGA had long since decided to stick with the 3D world versions of the franchise and see where it took them for better or worse. But now, they’re going back to their roots, and it looks fun. The second reason gamers are excited is that you can play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy Rose and even play all four simultaneously via co-op. That’s a first for the franchise.

Just as important are the villains. While Dr. Eggman was an easy villain to have, they also brought back Fang for the first time in a long time. But now, thanks to an interview with Game Informer, we’re hearing about the third villain of the game, Trip.

The head of Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, talked about her in the interview and noted that she’s based upon a Sungazer Lizard, also known as the “armored lizard,” and that she won’t appear strong at first, but don’t let that fool you:

“The team wanted to show that Trip is not that usual enemy, and we wanted to introduce her in a way that’s not the obvious ‘Oh, I’m super strong’ way,” Iizuka said. “When we presented Trip in the very beginning, I think she even falls on her face in the very first scene that you see her in. The first thing I think people will be thinking is, ‘Who is she, and why is she a super strong enemy? What’s going on?’ We wanted to introduce the character in that way to make it different from how enemies have always been presented in Sonic games.”

Trip will apparently have a big role in the plot of Sonic Superstars, so you’ll want to pay attention to her. However, one thing you won’t be able to do is hear her voice. Much like the original titles with Sonic and friends, it won’t have voiceover dialogue. Instead, their actions will do the talking for them, so you’ll need to pay attention to them now more than ever!

We’ve been slowly getting new details about the game for a while now. Recently, we learned about the new abilities that the Chaos Emeralds will grant the players, the ESRB rating came out, and we’re due for a new trailer, given that the game is scheduled to come out this fall.