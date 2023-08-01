Xbox Game Pass Adding 5 New Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a worthwhile subscription service, especially if you’re on the latest Xbox generation of console platforms. The subscription service grants players access to hundreds of video game titles available to download and play. This is perfect if you want to enjoy a variety of video game titles or if you enjoy the first-party lineup of Xbox video games. Each month we see two waves of video games released onto the subscription service, and today, we have the reveal of five video games being added into the mix.

Announced through the official Xbox Wire blog, a new post confirmed that five games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass this month. Now if you’re unfamiliar with how Xbox Game Pass works, this subscription service will see a collection of video games added in regularly. Not all of these games will stay on the subscription service, either. But if you’re after something new to play or tie you over until that next major release on your radar comes out, here are a few games you can look forward to on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 Wave 1

Celeste – Cloud, Console, PC Available Today

A Short Hike – Cloud, Console, PC August 3

Broforce Forever – Cloud, Console, PC August 8

Limbo – Cloud, Console, PC August 9

Airborne Kingdom – Cloud, Console, PC August 10

Everspace 2 – Cloud, Xbox Series X/S August 15

That’s just the first wave of video games coming this month on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. You’ll find Microsoft revealing the next set of video games midway into the month. Again, it’s worth noting that these games won’t be available forever. Instead, they will eventually get rotated out for a new selection of games. However, you will find that Microsoft’s first-party video game titles will remain on the subscription service. That’s unless there are some licensing issues that have to be sorted out.

For instance, we saw that with Quantum Break. That game was removed due to licensing issues but was put back onto the subscription service afterward. Hopefully, there is something here that piques your interest. Meanwhile, next month we have a heavy hitter release with Starfield which will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass at launch. I’m sure that is going to spark either a slew of new subscribers onto the Xbox Game Pass subscription service or quite a few renewals.