Xbox Game Pass Adds 4 More Games This Month

Update:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Firewatch is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Original Story…

Xbox Game Pass is a must-have subscription service for those that have the latest-generation Xbox platform. This subscription service blew up with fans as it gives players access to a wide selection of video game titles for a monthly fee. Best of all, each month comes with new video games added into the mix. Likewise, Microsoft usually highlights new video game additions that are added into the mix each month in two waves. We already have received news on what video games were being added to the subscription service during the first wave. However, we finally have news on what’s coming to the subscription service for the rest of this month.

If you’re a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass service, then here is what you can expect for the remainder of this month. Meanwhile, if you’re not already a subscriber, you can check out what’s coming that might finally persuade you to pick up a subscription. The latest Xbox Wire post revealed that there will be a total of four more video games being added to the service as we quickly make our way into the month of September.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 Wave 2

Firewatch – Cloud, Console, PC August 17

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Cloud, Console, PC August 18

Sea of Stars – Cloud, Console, PC August 29

Gris – Cloud, Console, PC September 5

So as you can see, there are a total of just four video game titles coming into the mix. While this is the second wave for the month, you will notice that we do have one game coming next month. That title is Gris, so you’ll already have something new to potentially play when September arrives. Of course, there’s bound to be plenty of fans taking up with Xbox Game Pass next month for Bethesda’s latest RPG, Starfield. That has quite a following already, and with it being released on Xbox Game Pass at launch, we imagine quite a few players will be picking up a subscription to the service or getting their renewals ready.

As mentioned, we have two waves each month. The first wave was already revealed, along with the line of games being released for the service. If you missed out on the first month of video game reveals, we have you covered. Down below, you can check out what video games were added recently.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 Wave 1