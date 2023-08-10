Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Reach The Adamantine Forge & Defeat Grym

The Adamantine Forge is a difficult-to-reach optional area in Baldur’s Gate 3 with a challenging boss fight — and it will reward you with some of the best gear in the game so far. There are 6 Rare or Very Rare Magic Items you can craft at the Adamantine Forge, granting you epic power before you leave Act 1.

Before you can use the forge, you’ll have to fight a boss that’s extremely difficult — and totally unique. Unlike other fights so far, you’ll need to use special mechanics to harm it. If you use the right tricks, you can even deal high damage to take it down much faster. Learn how to reach the Adamantine Forge, how to use it, and how to defeat the massive Grym boss in the full guide below.

How To Reach The Ancient Forge

Smash the barrier in the far northwest of the Grymforge.

The Adamantine Forge quest is unlocked in the Grymforge — a vast forge facility guarded by the Underdark Duergar. To reach the Grymforge, use the boat at the Underdark – Beach.

In the Grymforge, actually reaching the Adamantine Forge is a lot trickier.

Find the Deep Rothe herd in the upper northwest corner of the Grymforge . They’re clearing away a wall of rubble. You can blow open the barrier with Smokepowder deposits found around the Grymforge, or get the animals to help you.

herd in the upper northwest corner of the . They’re clearing away a wall of rubble. You can with deposits found around the Grymforge, or get the animals to help you. Use Speak To Animals or Animal Handling on the Deep Rothe at another pile of rocks — you can convince them to join you [DC:10] and defeat the slavers. Or you can whip them. Either way, they’ll break through the rocks for you.

Use the Levers to control the hanging platforms. Another set of controls is on the high ruined stairs.

On the trapped bridge, jump over the pressure plates and jump to the suspended metal bridge. On the far end, you’ll be able to use a second set of levers to raise / lower and move the second suspended platform. Move one character to the upper level of the magma room to use the two switches while three other characters jump across.

After crossing, you’ll reach the Ancient Forge and activate a waypoint. Your fourth left-behind party member can use the waypoint to rejoin you.

Destroy the Animated Armor enemies in this area. The forge is down the stairs to the southeast. Save before attempting to use the forge.

How To Activate The Adamantine Forge

To use the Ancient Forge, you’ll need a piece of Mithral Ore and a Mould. There are 6 Moulds and 2 pieces of Mithral Ore in the Grymforge. That means you can make two Rare or Very Rare weapons or armor sets.

Place Mithral Ore in the Crucible . Mithral Ore can be mined from glowing blue Mithral Deposits. Use a Pick or War Pick to collect the ore.

in the . Mithral Ore can be mined from glowing blue Mithral Deposits. Use a Pick or War Pick to collect the ore. Place a Mould in the Mould Chamber .

in the . Use the lever to activate the giant hammer . The entire forge will lower.

to activate the . The entire forge will lower. Turn the Lava Valve to pump lava into the forge. Press the hammer again to complete the crafting process.

Using the Lava Valve summons a powerful Golem. Grym is a Level 8 Golem with Adamantine Skin that can only be harmed when the Superheated status is in effect.

How To Defeat Grym

Before turning the valve, place your party on the four circles in the arena. Make sure they’re spread evenly and far away from the large vent where Grym spawns.

To damage Grym , it must have the Superheated status. This status will last 2 turns once it enters into the flowing lava. Use the Lava Valve to pour more lava into the arena.

, it must have the status. This status will last 2 turns once it enters into the flowing lava. Use the to pour more lava into the arena. Grym will always attempt to attack the last enemy that attacked it . To avoid absorbing high damage attacks, use a ranged party member or magic user to attack Grym last, luring it away from your main damage dealers.

will the . To avoid absorbing high damage attacks, use a ranged party member or magic user to attack Grym last, luring it away from your main damage dealers. To deal extreme damage to Grym , lure him toward the center of the arena and use the hammer switch. These attacks deal 130+ damage in a single hit and knocks Grym prone. This also resets the Superheated status.

, lure him toward the center of the arena and use the hammer switch. These attacks deal in a single hit and knocks Grym prone. This also resets the Superheated status. Use Disengage to retreat from Grym without taking reaction attacks, and to avoid performing reaction attacks on him when you need him to stay in the center of the arena.

After using the hammer, four Magma Mephit will spawn in the arena. It takes about two hits with the hammer to take off most of Grym’s health. Finish off the rest with regular attacks while it is Superheated.

Keep one character near the hammer control lever, one near the lava valve, and one with buffs that can stand in the center and lure Grym close. Once Grym is within the hammer in the center’s circle, run away and have another character flip the switch.

When Grym is defeated, collect the Very Rare Helm off Grym and use the button near the hammer control to raise the platform back up. After this, you can reuse the forge freely. You’ll just need moulds and Mithril Ore. As stated above, there are 6 Moulds and 2 pieces of Mithril Ore, so choose your weapons (or armor sets) wisely.