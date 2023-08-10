Baldur’s Gate 3: All Adamantine Forge Moulds & Mithril Ore Locations

Build incredibly useful gear in Act 1 with the Adamantine Forge — an optional area and boss fight that rewards you with some of the best stuff Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer. Finding the forge isn’t enough. You’ll also need to find 6 lost moulds to craft different gear. You’ll also need to find two Mithril Ore chunks to smelt into the moulds. There are only two pieces of Mithril Ore, so you’ll only be able to make two of the powerful Adamantine Items — you can make a Longword, a Shield, a Scimitar, a Mace, Medium Armor or Heavy Armor. You can only take two. So choose wisely.

More Baldur's Gate 3 guides:

Where To Find Adamantine Moulds

There are 6 Adamantine Moulds. You can make a total of 2 out of 6 of these moulds by collecting two pieces of Mithril Ore located in the nearby environment.

Shield Mould : On a dead body in the Dormitory, on the upper levels to the east of the port. Search the skeleton at the top of the steps in the rubble.

: On a dead body in the Dormitory, on the upper levels to the east of the port. Search the skeleton at the top of the steps in the rubble. To reach the Dormitory, look left of the entrance to the main magma room with the blocked entrance and Duergar camp. You can jump to a ledge and travel north to reach the Dormitory door.

Scimitar Mould: From the Dormitory, travel south to a broken stairwell leading to two levers. There’s a skeleton near the levers carrying this mould.

Longsword Mould: Break through the rock barrier in the northwest upper level of the Grymforge. This is where the Deep Rothe and slavers are trying to break through. Follow the path to the trapped bridge. Climb down to reach a hanging metal catwalk you can reach from a bridge controlled by levers. Jump to the central bridge to reach this mould.

Mace Mould: Inside the Ancient Forge area itself. Look on a worktable near the Ancient Forge waypoint.

Scale Mail Mould: In the same Ancient Forge area, look to the south where the Animated Armour enemies are waiting. It is laying on the steps.

Splint Mould: To the north of the Ancient Forge waypoint, look on a rocky ledge to the left as you go up the stairs.

Mithral Ore Locations

There are two Mithral Ore deposits. To break Mithral deposits use a Pick or War Pick. These types of weapons can break stone — there are only two pieces of Mithral Ore. You’ll get one piece for each deposit you break.

Mithral Ore: Near the Ancient Forge. On the stair path leading down to the forge, jump onto the lava path toward the glowing blue ore depositon. When approaching, two ambushes of fire imps will appear from the lava.

Mithril Ore: From the Ancient Forge Waypoint, travel southwest to the lava flow down the rocky path. Jump across the magma to reach the large blue rock deposit. Nothing is guarding this deposit.

All Mithril Ore is located in the Grymforge — and the deposits are both near the Ancient Forge area of the map.