Several Assassin’s Creed Games Will Be Free Tomorrow

Are you looking for a new video game to play this weekend? For some, we might be in a bit of limbo here. We can’t wait to play several great video games in the coming months. However, right now, you might be left without anything new per se. Fortunately, Ubisoft is opening up this weekend with several free video game titles to enjoy. Now these games won’t be free forever; instead, they will be available to download and enjoy this weekend. Likewise, you might be stuck with just playing one of these games as they can be rather lengthy experiences.

Ubisoft has taken to YouTube and revealed that they are bringing out what they call Assassin’s Creed Free Weekend. Starting tomorrow, August 10, 2023, players will be able to download five different Assassin’s Creed video game titles. They will be available to play through this weekend as the event will end after August 14, 2023. So again, some of these games might prove to be too large for players to finish in one weekend sitting. But if you were ever uncertain about whether you’d enjoy one of these games, you’ll have an excellent trial run to determine if you’d like to spend the money on the game purchase.

Assassin’s Creed Free Weekend August 10 – August 14

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

These video games offer a few installments that have been released over the years. You’ll even find the latest mainline release for the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Of course, this might just help you get ready for Ubisoft to release their next installment for the IP. If you haven’t already marked your calendar, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 12, 2023. We know that this game won’t be as lengthy of a video game experience compared to the more recent releases.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we’re stepping back into 9th-century Baghdad, where we follow Basim Ibn Ishaq. Basim starts this journey off as a common street thief but soon becomes a member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Currently, this next installment is set to launch on October 12, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.