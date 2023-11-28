Fortnite: How to Play The Big Bang Live Event

Once upon a time, live events were one of the most anticipated experiences in Fortnite. However, Epic Games hasn’t hosted an in-game event since December, 2022. Now, a year later, Fortnite players will get to take part in a live event, once again. It is titled The Big Bang and this guide contains the full schedule, as well as what we can expect to see on a huge day in Fortnite’s history.

According to Epic Games, “something big’s about to happen.” Not only will The Big Bang mark the end of the extremely popular Season OG, but the battle royale is about to step into a new era. Although details at the moment are scarce, there are a few hints here and there of what we can expect from the upcoming celebration.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Storm Flip | Season OG | Fortnite: Where to Find Jetpacks | Season OG | Fortnite: Where to Find Ballers | Season OG | Fortnite: All Week Four Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: When Does Season OG End? | Fortnite: All Week Three Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Week Two Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Secret XP Gnome Locations | Season OG | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Season OG | Fortnite: Where to Find Damage Traps and How to use Them | Fortnite: Can you Double Pump in Fortnite Season OG? | Fortnite: All Week One Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Fortnite Season OG Battle Pass Skins | Fortnite: All Points of Interest in Season OG |

The Big Bang Fortnite event details

The Big Bang event will kick off on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2pm ET. The live experience will appear under the Battle Royale tab in the Discover page 30 minutes before it begins and you can prepare ahead of time by loading into the playlist as soon as it goes live. You can even party up with a squad of up to four friends and witness Fortnite’s new beginning together.

It’s worth noting that Fortnite experiences made by Epic will be disabled from 12pm ET on December 2. Creator-made maps and modes will still be playable until downtime for Fortnite v28.00 starts at 11:30pm ET.

The developers are keeping specific details about the event under wraps. But, we do know that Eminem will make an appearance, but it’s unknown how much he will be involved in the event. Additionally, just days before The Big Bang, Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More outfits will be available to purchase through the in-game store, perhaps giving us a further hint at who else we can expect to see during the experience.

That’s all there is to know about The Big Bang event in Fortnite. Stay tuned as more details may be released closer to the December 2 launch date.