Fortnite: Where to Find Storm Flip | Season OG

We are in the final week of the extremely popular Fortnite Season OG. Players both new and old have been taken all the way back to 2018, experiencing Chapter 1 Season 5, through to Season 8. A new update is now live on all platforms, launching the final segment of the throwback season, with the return of Seasons 9 and X. Storm Flips are just one of many throwables that have been reintroduced in Fortnite with Season OG and here is where to find them.

Season 9 was the first time the Storm Flip made its way on the island. It is an extremely effective way of pushing your opponents out of a position or protecting yourself from the dangers of the storm.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Jetpacks | Season OG | Fortnite: Where to Find Ballers | Season OG | Fortnite: All Week Four Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: When Does Season OG End? | Fortnite: All Week Three Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Week Two Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Secret XP Gnome Locations | Season OG | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Season OG | Fortnite: Where to Find Damage Traps and How to use Them | Fortnite: Can you Double Pump in Fortnite Season OG? | Fortnite: All Week One Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Fortnite Season OG Battle Pass Skins | Fortnite: All Points of Interest in Season OG | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

How to get Storm Flip in Fortnite

A Storm Flip can be found by opening chests, supply drops, and they can even appear on the ground. To increase your chances of finding one, we recommend visiting major points of interest such as Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers which have plenty of chests ready and waiting to be looted.

To use a Storm Flip, all you have to do is equip it from your loadout and throw it on the ground which deploys a large sphere. If you throw it down while you’re caught in the storm, you will take no storm damage when you’re inside the sphere for the time that it remains active. Therefore, you can use that chance to heal and ensure you can get out of the storm alive.

On the other hand, a Storm Flip can be thrown down outside of the storm to create a mini storm bubble, damaging any opponents who are inside.

It’s worth noting that Storm Flips aren’t stackable items. Since you can only hold one per inventory slot and considering the fact that they’re an Epic rarity item, you should use the item wisely.

Storm Flips will stick around in Fortnite OG until the season ends on December 3, so you only have a week left to make the most of them.