Fortnite: Where to Find Jetpacks | Season OG

We are nearing the end of Fortnite Season OG. So far, we have been taken all the way back to 2018, experiencing Chapter 1 Season 5, through to Season 8. A new update is now live on all platforms, launching the final segment of the throwback season, with the return of Seasons 9 and X. During this period of Fortnite history, Jetpacks joined the map, allowing players to take their feet off the ground in the battle royale for the very first time.

Epic Games has taken us through a whistle-stop tour of Fortnite’s past, bringing back classic weapons and vehicles from the vault. Equipping a Jetpack allows for more versatile mobility and changes the overall pace of your match.

How to get Jetpacks in Fortnite

Jetpacks can be obtained through opening chests, supply drops, and they can even appear as floor loot. To increase your chances of finding one, we recommend visiting major points of interest such as Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers which have plenty of chests ready and waiting to be opened.

Once you pick up a Jetpack, it will replace your back bling and be available to use without having it equipped in your inventory. This means that you can shoot, swap weapons, and build while taking to the skies.

To activate the Jetpack, all you have to do is tap your jump button and while you’re in the air, press and hold the jump button again to begin hovering. You will continue flying for as long as the jump button continues to be held. When you want to stop floating, let go of your jump button and you will simply fall to the ground.

It’s worth noting that the Jetpack does have a fuel bar next to the item’s icon in your inventory. It shows you how much juice you have left in the device and when you run out, you’ll have to find a new Jetpack to continue flying.

Jetpacks will remain in Fortnite OG until the season ends on December 3, so you only have a week left to make the most of them.