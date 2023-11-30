Bungie Has Pulled Their Destiny 2 Starter Pack, Talks About Blind Well

Bungie has to keep a close eye on what the fans say to get Destiny 2 back on track.

Bungie has removed their newly bundled Starter Pack for Destiny 2.

On Twitter, the official Destiny 2 account shared this message:

“Hey everyone, we launched Season of the Wish yesterday and have been monitoring the conversation around what you’ve been enjoying and what you haven’t. We’ll start things off with the Starter Pack, which is not something bringing joy.

Which is why we’ve pulled it from stores.

We’ve heard your concerns and agreed that there are other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should want to dive into first before chasing these Exotic weapons, cosmetics, and upgrade materials.”

They also took the time to address a request in relation to Blind Well:

“We’ve heard you that asking players to go back to the Blind Well as part of the first week’s story is a sore spot. One of our goals here was to make sure players knew from the start that there’s increased difficulty and new loot to earn in this activity.

You won’t need to go back every week. Players will only be asked to return to the Blind Well once in Week 6, and it will be an opt-in activity after that for the rest of the Season.

For the completionists out there, we’ll have one Seasonal Challenge tied to the Blind Well later in the Season, and one Heroic Blind Well completion requirement for the Seal.”

We reported on the Starter Pack DLC yesterday, and explained why it was poorly conceived and priced as a bundle intended to get new players up and running. It is unfortunately true that the poor reception to this DLC took attention away from the launch of Season of the Wish, Destiny 2’s latest expansion that aims to answer some deeply kept mysteries in the lore of the whole franchise.

Bungie has clearly not been having a good week in the eyes of the players, but the fact that they took this action relatively quickly is a good sign. It does mean that the studio is still a lot like the Bungie of old, that was renowned for being one of the most community friendly studios in the industry.

Destiny 2 players, of course, want to see the game succeed. But that isn’t going to happen if they pretend that things are OK when they’re not. It will be better for Bungie overall if they keep responding to feedback, and act to bring Destiny 2 more in line with what the fans expect from them.