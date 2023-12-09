We've got two final puzzles and a bridge separating us from completing the Western Delta region in The Talos Principle 2.

We hope that you’re ready to say goodbye to the Sphinx because this is her last set of puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Western Delta Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Breach

Take the connector and link it between the blue laser and the connector on the platform. This will allow you to grab the absorber.

Take it out, infuse it with blue, and link it to both blue locks. Place the connector behind the first barrier and link it to the moving platform.

Head back to the starting area and stand on the ground switch until the platform reaches its endpoint. Remove the connector you used to move the platform and place it on the ground switch, which will allow you access to the goal.

Transference

Take the drill and make a hole, then trade the connector for the teleporter. Place the teleporter through the hole and teleport inside.

Now, you can place your second connector on the nearby ground switch and link it to the platform before climbing the ladder to exit back to the first area.

Bring the teleporter back through the hole and swap it for the connector. Link the connector between the red laser and the other red connector on the switch. Watch the platform move through the window until you see the final blue barrier drop.

Swap the connector for the teleporter again and move it back inside the hole. Teleport through and move it by the bars. Climb the ladder back out, grab the driller, and teleport through.

Jump up on the platform and drill a hole to the goal. Place the teleporter through and warp to complete the puzzle.

The Bridge

Start with a jagged piece and then use an L-shaped piece.

Next, you want two L-shaped pieces in a row, followed by the square.

Use a triangular piece, the final L-shaped piece, and then the final triangular piece to complete the bridge.