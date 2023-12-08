The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Megastructure – Part 3

The mysteries of the Megastructure loom on the horizon once again as we solve further puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

It’s time for us to head back to the Megastructure and find out what happened to Byron as we reach the 75% mark of The Talos Principle 2. Unlike previous Megastructure journeys, your third trip involves using the bridges to find five Prometheus pins and remove them. As a result, there are no standard puzzles here, only bridge puzzles.

How to Solve the Megastructure Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

The Bridges

Please note that we’ll be tackling these in order from left to right.

The first bridge can be solved by starting with the long piece before using the square piece, the jagged piece, and then the other square piece.

Bridge 2 (both pictures above) can be solved by going L-shaped piece, long piece, L-shaped piece, L-shaped piece.

Start with the jagged piece and then use the square for Bridge 3.

Bridge 4 is easy. Both are L-shapes, so if your first combo doesn’t work, your second absolutely will.

For Bridge 5, start with the long piece and then use the L-shaped piece.

Bridge 6 starts with a long piece. After that, use the square and then the L-shaped piece.

Bridge 7 can be completed with the following combination: jagged piece, L-shaped piece, jagged piece, square piece.

Bridge 8 can be solved by starting with the long piece and then using the two L-shaped pieces back to back.

For Bridge 9, it’s an L-shaped piece, a jagged piece, an L-shaped piece, and then a square.

Bridge 10, your final puzzle for this stretch, can be solved using both L-shaped pieces and then the jagged piece.