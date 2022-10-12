10 New Upcoming Couch CO-OP Games of 2023

It is always nice to play with someone who is sitting next to you. Even though the golden era of couch co-op games is behind us, there are still a lot of great games coming. Here you will find the list of new and upcoming couch co-op games coming in 2023. A wide variety of games including fighting games, sports games, fun games to grim and gruesome Diablo IV. Get your friend or partner, take the controller in hand, and blast through a ton of fun.

#10 Codename: Mallow

Developer: Ancalabro Entertainment

Publisher: Ancalabro Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Codename: Mallow is a metroidovania game. You play as a ninja that is powered up by an experimental suit that enhances their battle abilities. Mallow (our character) is the last hope of Earth to protect it from the alien invasion. The entire game is focused on combat in a 2D pixel-art style. You traverse multiple biomes and discover secrets while defeating enemies along the way. The game also offers a local cooperative mode that allows you to fight your friends who are also marshmallow ninjas.

#9 Project Zomboid

Developer: The Indie Stone

Publisher: The Indie Stone

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Project Zomboid is a survival game revolving around the zombie apocalypse. The game is presented in an isometric view with the pixel-art style. The game is a big sandbox where you can do whatever you want or need in order to survive. The game takes place in Knox Country inspired by the United States of America. The zombie apocalypse is upon you, so craft, fight, hide, and ride till death tears you apart. The game can also be played with up to four friends locally.

#8 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Endless Dungeon is a science-fiction roguelike with an isometric perspective. The whole game is set in the Endless universe. It is the same universe as previous games like Endless Legend, Endless Space 2, and more. The whole story starts with a malfunctioning spaceship. You need to land on an unknown space station. Your goal is to build a 3-person team from 12 characters. The whole game can be played online or in a local couch co-op.

#7 Lumencraft

Developer: 2Dynamic Games

Publisher: Star Drifters

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

In Lumencraft you will be taken to the year 2221. Another futuristic game, where the Earth’s surface is unlivable. The whole game is in a top-down view, where you are just digging underground. You get more and more tools to do your job the more you play. You start with simple tools, but later you will be able to dig fast and further away. You must be wary not to dig too deep and reach lava levels. There are also a lot of different dangerous creatures. They will attack your character and try to invade your base so you always need to be armed up. The game can be played in a couch co-op mode.

#6 Tekken 8

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Tekken 8 is another installment in a very popular fighting franchise. The game is built upon the fundaments of the previous titles on Unreal Engine 5. The game will have amazing graphics for the new generation of consoles and PC. As with any other fighting game, the game can be played locally against your friends. Apart from the casual player versus player, you will also have the story mode and online multiplayer. Choose your character and fight like it’s 1996.

#5 EA Sports FC

Developer: Electronic Arts

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

EA Sports FC is basically another football game from Electronic Arts. The FIFA license has not been renewed, but it doesn’t stop the most popular sports game series from continuing under a new name. Everything known from the previous games will be there. You will be able to play with your friends on the same or on the opposing teams. VOLTA, Ultimate Team, career, virtual clubs, and more will make their return.

#4 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

The sixth installment in the Street Fighter fighting franchise is on the horizon. The continuation of the series, which started back in 1987 is coming once again. It offers a lot of diverse and different characters to choose from and fight with. You can traditionally play the game in player versus player mode on one console. Learn many combos available, and fix your hair before decimating your opposition.

#3 Moving Out 2

Developer: SMG Studio / DevM Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Moving Out 2 is a sequel to the first game in the series. It is very similar gameplay-wise. You will once again play as an employee from the company named FART, which helps people move home. You will do various tasks, that mostly rely on moving furniture, some other equipment like TVs, and more into the moving truck. You need to cooperate with your friends to earn the highest score and succeed on the job. The game can be played in couch co-op mode. It’s hella fun and chaotic good.

#2 Project L

Developer: Riot Games

Publisher: Riot Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Project L is a fighting game set in the League of Legends universe. Developed by Riot Games it features a wide variety of known characters from League of Legends. The company is expanding into other games than your all-time-great MOBA and the fighting game is just one of these tittles. You can play the game with your friends locally. The art style is looking very cool and the characters will have abilities familiar to any LoL fan.

#1 Diablo IV

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Diablo IV is a hack-and-slash game with RPG elements and an extensive loot system. You will choose from one of five characters available at the launch of the game and fight through millions of enemies. After beating the game, your endgame starts where you will be farming bosses, grinding for items, and upgrading your build to the highest-rated items. The whole game can be played via split-screen locally in couch co-op mode. You can share items, and there is no better feeling than you getting an item your friend or partner needs and then gifting it to them.