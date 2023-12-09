It's all about those rotating platforms as we continue to make our way through the Western Delta in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Western Delta Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Surfing

Link the red laser with the platform until it moves within range of the blue laser and blue lock.

Link the connector to them and place it on the platform so that you can retrieve the cube.

Link the red laser and platform again until the platform sits on the ground switch.

Link the blue laser with the connector and the blue lock before placing it on the cube (see above).

Retrieve the fan and put it in its place. Link one connector to the blue laser and all blue locks before placing it on the moving platform.

Use the red laser to move the platform in place over the fan and place the cube on the switch. Between your two connectors, you should be able to hit every blue lock (see above).

Nuisance

Link the connector with the red lock and red laser to drop the first gate.

Next, link it to the platform so that it moves along its track. Take the other connector and link it to the red lock that opens the way to the fan. Stand behind the barrier and wait for it to go back up, which will activate the fan and allow you to ride the air stream to the goal.

Elements

Link the red laser to the red connectors and move the red platform out. Your goal here is basically to place the outside connector, link it to the blue laser and lock on one of the two floating platforms, and use the switch to activate the fan.

The fan will launch the platform up. Link the laser to the other platform to get it onto the fan, which will give the top platform the extra height it needs to hit the blue lock. This can be done with either platform on the bottom and either one on top.