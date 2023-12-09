The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Western Delta – Part 1

We're on to the final quarter of The Talos Principle 2 as we head to the Western Delta area of the mind-bending puzzler.

Surprise, surprise. It’s time for us to master a new mechanic as we enter the Western Delta area in The Talos Principle 2.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve the Western Delta Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Servitor

Start by jumping on the moving platform and over the fence to get the connector.

Place it on the platform and connect it to the blue laser. Leave the red laser connected to the platform until it hits the ground switch.

Take it outside the barrier and connect it to the red laser and platform to get it back in range with the blue laser. Finally, connect the two connectors with the blue lock.

Supportive Apparatus

Take the connector and link it between the red laser, the red lock, and the moving platform. Place it outside the window and step on the ground switch.

When the platform comes out, retrieve the connector and place it on the ground switch. Go inside and take the cube. Swap it for the connector and use the connector to move the platform so that it can reach the red lock.

Place one connector on the red platform and connect it with the red laser. Take the cube and the other connector outside of the barrier. Place the cube by the fence, then link the two connectors and the other red lock to complete the puzzle.

Automatic Doors

Link the blue laser to the inverter to activate the red lock. Link the connector to the red lock, the red platform blocking your goal, and the inverter. Place it on the platform.

Connect the inverter to the red platform so that it moves around on its track.

Link it to pretty much everything (see above). On the other side of the dropped barrier, keep all connections and link the connector to the blue laser and blue lock. As it moves around on its track, it will drop all barriers one by one, allowing you to complete the puzzle.