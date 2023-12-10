The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Anthropic Hills – Part 1

We arrive in perhaps the most dazzling area in the game as we reach the Anthropic Hills in The Talos Principle 2.

Get ready for your jaw to hit the floor because the Anthropic Hills area of The Talos Principle 2 is really something else. Oh, also, there are more puzzles.

How to Solve the Anthropic Hills Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Universal Activation

Take the activator and link it to the laser. Place it by the gate to get a second activator.

Link your new activator to the red laser and shift your blue activator over to disrupt the next gate.

Leave the red activator holding the gate open and take your blue activator to place on the ground switch and complete the puzzle.

Chain Reaction

Link the activator and the laser to drop the first set of gates. Now take the second one and place it as far as you can go to your next droppable gate without blocking the laser.

Go back, grab the first one, and use it to open the way to another activator. Now, use two activators to link with the blue laser and place one back in the first gated room. Place the other two within range of it and the bars to complete the chain reaction and open the final gate.

Permeability

Link the activator to the blue laser and place it outside the bars near the ladder. Climb the ladder and link the next connector to the first one to drop the barrier.

Take your driller and make a hole for the blue laser to pass through. Move one connector to link up to it and drop the gate again.

Pass your other free connector through the hole and link it up RIGHT NEXT to the blue laser. Retrieve your free connector and place it within the radius of the previous one and the final gate to complete the puzzle.