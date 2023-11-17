Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics

We are approaching the end of Fortnite Season OG. So far, we have been taken back through Chapter 1 Season 5 and 6, landing at nostalgic points of interest and using weapons from the classic loot pool. A new update recently went live on all platforms, transitioning us into Chapter 1 Season 7 and 8. As part of the Fortnite content drop, the Runway Racer skin has gone free for all players to add to their lockers.

Fortnite battle passes, as well as the in-game store are always packed to the brim with various cosmetics and skins. It isn’t often that Epic Games give players the opportunity to earn a skin for free, but you can now do just that.

More Fortnite guides

How to unlock Fortnite Runway Racer skin and cosmetics

To get your hands on these rewards, you must complete Runway Racer Goals. This requires you to earn account levels, meaning you need to level up by earning XP.

Here are all the freebies up for grabs, as well as how many account levels are needed to unlock them:

Earn 5 Account Levels – Premiere Poms Pickaxe

Premiere Poms Pickaxe Earn 20 Account Levels – Haute Hustle Wrap

Haute Hustle Wrap Earn 35 Account Levels – Auto Clutch Back Bling

Auto Clutch Back Bling Earn 50 Account Levels – Runway Racer Skin

The best way to increase your account level is by completing challenges. In Season OG, there are plenty of quests available, with high XP rewards. This season, there will be four sets of weekly challenges, with a minimum of 25,000 XP tied to each challenge. Additionally, there are milestone goals, offering 2,000 XP for every individual quest completed and 30,000 XP for each milestone reached. Don’t forget, daily challenges also roll out every day at 9am ET, with a total of 60,000 XP up for grabs.

If you need a switch-up from battle royale modes, plenty of Creative maps and experiences grant XP rewards for playing.

Runway Racer Goals are live for just over six weeks, so you can continue working your way through the rewards next season. You can track your progress towards each cosmetic by visiting the Runway Racer Goals quests tab in the Fortnite lobby.