PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Now Live

Video games can be expensive. We probably don’t have to tell you that. It’s a costly hobby, and with the latest generation of console platforms, we saw a price hike for AAA games. Instead of paying the once-standard $59.99 for a brand new AAA release, we’re not digging further into our wallets to pay the now $69.99 fee for a new major release. So, this recent price hike makes it more challenging to determine what video games to pick up at launch and which to set back for when they drop. Fortunately, sales are going on at any given time, and today, we want to highlight a big one for the PlayStation Store.

We’re in November, and that means Black Friday sales are inbound. The big holiday shopping event has evolved over the years. Black Friday was a major in-store event, with consumers lining up at their favorite retailers in the early mornings. When doors opened, it became a rush to score some of the biggest hot ticket items at a steep discount. Fortunately, the madness of Black Friday has simmered down quite a bit. While you can still expect sales to take place at your favorite retailers, the entire sale event is also accessible online. Furthermore, these sale events have gone from a single-day event to sometimes a week-long sale promo.

The official PlayStation Store has opened up its Black Friday sale promo. This sale event will go until November 27, 2023, so you have a good amount of time to look through what games are currently being offered. If you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, this is one sale event you will want to check out. We’ll offer some of the highlights below so you have an idea of what is currently being discounted.

PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Highlight

Mortal Kombat 1 $48.99

Resident Evil 4 $39.59

Hogwarts Legacy $35.99/$41.99

God of War Ragnarok $29.99/$39.89

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $41.99

Gotham Knights $13.99

Lords of the Fallen $48.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Lies of P $47.99

Horizon Forbidden West $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $24.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition $19.99

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $17.99

The Last of Us Part I $39.89

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $19.79

Dead Space $34.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake $14.99

Cuphead $13.99

Bloodborne $9.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre $31.99

The Callisto Protocol $20.99/$24.49

This is just a tiny look at the countless video game titles being offered right now. You will want to check out the various deals to see current Black Friday offerings. To view the official PlayStation Store Black Friday sale promo, you just have to click on the link right here. That will take you directly to the store page, where you can filter through various categories, such as best sellers and multiplayer games. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in other Black Friday sales, you can check out our page right here.