Super Mario RPG Remake Arrives On Nintendo Switch!

It’s hard to believe it’s the back half of November already, but that’s indeed where we are. Just as important, we are officially on the day that the last significant AAA title of 2023 arrives. We speak, of course, of the Super Mario RPG Remake that Nintendo has launched on the Switch, complete with a launch trailer to highlight some of the adventures you’ll be on today. The title is a remake of one of the all-time classic RPGs. One that was born in the SNES era and helped set a tone for Mario that would lead to many other RPG games in the future across both handhelds and consoles.

The game starts out like “just another game with Mario,” as he goes to save Princess Peach from Bowser in his castle. However, just as the battle is reaching its climax, the Smithy Gang comes in, plunges a huge sword into Bowser’s castle, and claims everything for themselves! Mario is blasted out of the castle in the process, and now he must fight back against the Smithy Gang so that the Mushroom Kingdom can be saved!

But he won’t have to do it alone! He’ll recruit Princess Peach, Mallow, Geno, and Bowser to help him, and many great battles will ensue! Check out the launch trailer for Super Mario RPG below:

Join up with Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser, and Princess Peach in a charming role-playing adventure featuring updated graphics, cinematics, and music!#SuperMarioRPG is available now!https://t.co/rbv7WaDfr2 pic.twitter.com/NxWVdvx9Aa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 17, 2023

As for what makes the “remake” so special, a few things stand out on that front. First, the game has been completely upgraded with its visuals. Not only are there crisp 3D models that you’ll get to look at, but those models will be used within in-game cutscenes and special cinematic attacks! So, you can easily say that the game has never looked this good.

Another thing that’ll help improve the game is the small tweaks in the gameplay. For example, “Action Commands” will now help you deal more damage to foes or reduce the incoming damage to your character. But the best thing is the “Triple Move.” Your party will have three characters, and depending on the character lineup, you’ll get to use a different Triple Move after filling up a special gauge!

As such, there are more options for combat than ever before, and you’ll want to test out what team formation works best for you. Finally, after the game ends, you can do a kind of “Boss Rush” mode to see if you can take on supped-up versions of past bosses!

The game is available now for Nintendo Switch!