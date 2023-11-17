Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Has Been In Development For 7 Years

Those of you who are waiting to get your hands on Rocksteady Studios’ next game know the launch date is coming soon. We still have a few months to go, but the excitement is building up. However, one industry insider recently chimed in about the game development cycle. When someone online stated that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been in the works for nearly nine years, Jason Schreier spoke up and stated that’s not the case. Instead, the development has been shorter than some players might have thought.

According to Jason Schreier, the development for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have been closer to around seven years when it releases. Jason is a notable industry insider and a reporter for the video game industry. So, naturally, when Jason speaks up, there’s quite a bit of attention put toward their comments. In fact, this whole comment came up after someone reportedly claimed that Rocksteady Studios was initially working on a Superman game. However, the industry insider stated that that rumor has zero truth.

When it comes out it'll have been in development for maybe 7 years — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was initially slated to launch earlier this year. However, the game has since been pushed back. In fact, it was just this week that we started to get another look into the game. The development team has begun to release a video series that further highlights different aspects of the game. With the first video upload, fans are getting a look into the storyline and even some of the opening gameplay moments. More videos are lined up that will help fans get a better idea of what to expect when the video game ends up launching into the marketplace.

Of course, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, then we can help. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League offers players a chance to step into one of the members of Task Force X. This includes Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Setup as a last measure to save humanity, the Task Force X team is sent out on a mission to stop the Justice League after they become brainwashed by Brainiac. Again, the latest video highlighting the game’s storyline and gameplay can be viewed here.

Currently, Rocksteady Studios aims to release Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League on February 2, 2024. When the game launches, you can expect it to be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.