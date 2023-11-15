Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Devs Gives A New Inside Look

Rocksteady Studios had made quite the name for themselves when they took on the Batman character. We’ve received some thrilling installments based around the iconic Arkham Knight. However, since that chapter came to a close, the development team moved on to another DC Comics franchise. This time around, we’re getting a game based around the Suicide Squad. We’re getting a new thrilling story, and while Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was initially supposed to be released this year, it was delayed into 2024. Now, a new video series is looking to break down some of the notable features as aspects of the game.

Today, the first trailer for the new Suicide Squad Insider series dropped, and it’s centered around the story and gameplay aspects. We know the game is centered around a newly brainwashed Justice League, and the only group that might stand a chance to stop them is the Suicide Squad crew. We’ll follow these characters as they enter Metropolis, stop these once heroes, and save the day. Meanwhile, the developers have noted that the characters have unique attributes.

This world is massive, giving players the freedom to get creative as the different characters, whether that’s how you traverse the world or fight off the enemies that pop up. Of course, some of the enemies you’ll be facing will be the former heroes of the Justice League, so you can expect some battles to be action-packed and intense. We even get a small glimpse into the game’s opening moments from the recent video, which you can view below. Hopefully, that gives you something to take in while we wait on the release date.

As mentioned, the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was delayed from the intended release this year. Instead, the new launch is set for February 2, 2024. That is just as long as there’s nothing that pushes this game back. If not, we can expect the title to be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Players can also preorder a copy of the game today. There are two editions, one a standard copy, which will include a couple of extra preorder bonuses, including classic outfits and the PlayStation 5 exclusive rogue outfits. Meanwhile, there is a Deluxe edition that adds an extra 72-hour early launch access, a battle pass token, Justice League outfits, and special weapons.