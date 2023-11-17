Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Highlights “Immersion” In Special Trailer

It might seem odd that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would still be dropping trailers for itself, given that it’s been out for almost a month. But the reasoning is simple: while they have sold an impressive number of units so far, there are always more people to try to sell the game to. Plus, some might have JUST gotten a PS5 and thus need to know some reasons to get the title. As such, Sony dropped a new “Immersion” trailer highlighting how the PS5 controller, among other things, will help you feel immersed in the world of the Spider-Men as you play the title.

For example, the PS5 controller is so advanced that it has “Haptic Feedback,” which will let you feel what your character is doing in combat. So when they land a blow, you’ll feel that within the controller, allowing you to think that you’re truly “involved in the combat” outside of just pushing buttons. Then, there’s the way the controller can adapt to your playstyle while you’re swinging through New York City.

You can tailor the buttons to help you swing your webs how you desire. That’ll come in handy when you’re swinging across the city regularly. Finally, the game has 3D audio, which will help you hear everything that’s going on around you as you play. That’ll be helpful during key boss battles and when you’re fighting scores of enemies at once. You can check out the “Immersion” trailer below:

If you were hoping for a bit more “substance” before getting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, don’t worry; the game has got it in spades. The title takes place a few months after the last two entries by Insomniac Games. In it, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales struggle to balance their daily lives with being Spider-Man, and it’s weighing on them differently.

To make matters worse, Kraven the Hunter has arrived in New York to try to go on the “ultimate hunt” as he takes on the heroes and villains of the city. As if that wasn’t enough, Harry Osborne is back, and the Symbiote that was trying to cure him has “chosen” Peter as his host. This is slowly warping Peter into a darker version of himself, and things only get more intense from there!

The game expands what you can do in New York City, including where you can go, who you can fight, and even letting you switch between the Spider-Men in the open world! So try the game out and see why it was nominated for Game of the Year!