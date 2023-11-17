Grand Theft Auto VI Map Leak Looks To Be Massive

Grand Theft Auto fans have waited years to get the next mainline iteration. It’s been a whole decade since we last saw Grand Theft Auto V first launch into the marketplace. However, fans continued to spend countless hours in Los Santos, whether it was roaming around in the main game or enjoying the online multiplayer component. However, the exodus from Los Santos is coming since we know Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works. Our first trailer will be arriving soon, and beyond that, we know Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Vice City.

Unfortunately, we’re waiting for official marketing materials to make their way out into the public. So far, all we have right now are the various leaked clips highlighting the game through an early build. That’s not necessarily something we can put too much weight on because there are always areas that could change in development. In fact, we can’t confidently say how large the Grand Theft Auto VI map will be. Recently, one fan took the leaked map found from the past Grand Theft Auto VI clips released online and compared it to what we currently have with Grand Theft Auto V.

This is the Gta 6 map, based on the leaked clips, we got the size from the coordinates seen on each clip to calculate distance between them.

Green areas are the ones we don't know anything about/haven't seen.

This is the map compared to Gta5's map. pic.twitter.com/AP7iARM2s4 — Jason From Gta 6 2.0 (@jasonfromgta6_2) November 16, 2023

The results show that this new map location will be far larger than Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos. An overlay gives players a better sense of just how much more room they will have when roaming the in-game world. Unfortunately, as Jasonfromgta6_2 says on the X social media account, we don’t know what exactly will be featured in some of the areas of the map. There’s a potential that some areas will be completely inaccessible for players when they initially go through the game. So, the wait continues to see what exactly Vice City will feature for players.

As mentioned, our first trailer is coming. Rockstar Games confirmed that in early December, we’ll be getting our first look at the latest Grand Theft Auto game. However, beyond that, we don’t know anything else. We might receive a trailer without any indication of when the game is slated to launch. Furthermore, recent rumors online suggested Rockstar Games could start catering to single-player campaign DLCs. If this map is as large as it appears from the leaked clips, then Rockstar Games could fill it up with more content down the road. Of course, we don’t know the post-launch plans for Grand Theft Auto VI, but at the very least, we know official news is coming in a matter of weeks.