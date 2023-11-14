Grand Theft Auto VI Could Feature Episodic DLC

Easily, one of the more anticipated games for the past several years has been Grand Theft Auto VI. Since 2013, with the release of Grand Theft Auto V, fans have been wondering just what Rockstar Games plans to do next. Fortunately, the wait will be winding down just a bit, as we know we’ll get our first trailer for the new upcoming Grand Theft Auto game next month. So, if you can hold on a few more weeks, we’ll at least get a little more insight into what the next game might offer. This will also be our first official look, instead of the leaked clips that flooded the web this past year.

However, one element that was lost in the last game was the lack of DLC. There wasn’t anything new to keep players going through the game’s single-player component. Instead, the focus quickly shifted towards the online multiplayer component. After all, plenty of active players went through the online multiplayer gameplay. Rockstar Games has continued to support the online component throughout the years, and recently, the discussion of a single-player expansion came up within the GTA Forums. Fortunately, there was one reliable industry insider who chimed in their thoughts.

Tez2 recently commented on a question brought up about Grand Theft Auto VI having a single-player expansion. The insider was able to give their thoughts on what Rockstar Games could possibly do post-launch. Since there were reports in the past that Rockstar Games was adjusting their development process to eliminate crunch, Tez2 feels like we could get smaller episodic content releases for Grand Theft Auto VI. This would reduce the crunch developers had to endure and bring out content yearly or biyearly.

The industry insider went on to say that each game since Grand Theft Auto IV had DLC considered. However, we didn’t see anything released for Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2 because the development studio started focusing on online gameplay and had already begun on their next video game title. So we could see something come up with Grand Theft Auto VI, but nothing official has been confirmed yet. With the game only just now officially getting its first trailer next month, we’ll have to continue speculating about how the developers may support this game post-launch. At the very least, we’ll get some new official details about the next game to discuss online.