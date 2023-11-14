Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Season Two Trailer For Invasions

Mortal Kombat 1 has been going strong for a few months now, and with the arrival of the first DLC character, with more to come in the near future, there will be many reasons to continue playing the game. However, one of the more “prominent” reasons to play the game right now is the Invasions Mode. This was one of the new gameplay features in NetherRealm’s new title, and it promised to bring new threats within each new season so that gamers could see it with fresh eyes through every new season. Season 2 has arrived, and it will bring a very ironic foe for gamers to face.

Season 2 is titled “Blood Moon” and will feature Nitara’s rise. In the main campaign, it’s noted that Nitara is one of the few of her kind left, and she’s fighting for them to be seen as living beings instead of monsters. But her choosing to be on the wrong side doesn’t help with that. In Invasions, Nitara comes from a timeline where her people were able to thrive and take over. When they learned about the multiverse and how their fellow people were held down, they decided to invade to “correct that wrong.”

The map you’ll play on this time is called Rampart, and you’ll need to work your way through its twists and turns to advance and survive the Kombat to come. But that’s not the only thing to look forward to, as there will be new “Blood Skins” for you to get for characters like Liu Kang, Nitara, Kung Lao, Baraka, and more!

When you add that to new boss fights and tests that you’ll need to overcome, this season will keep players quite busy.

But why did we say that this season was ironic? Simply put, Nitara is one of the least popular characters in Mortal Kombat 1, mainly because of her voice actress.

Megan Fox was brought in to be yet another “celebrity cameo” for the characters, and it didn’t take long for people to realize that Megan Fox wasn’t going to “put her all” into it. Her line delivery sounded incredibly hollow and, as though she was just speaking the words instead of trying to act them. You know, which is what an ACTOR should do?

Fans blasted her performance, and now they might have to deal with more of her voice acting through this season. We’ll find out soon enough.