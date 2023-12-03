Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived and The Underground and Society are battling it out on a brand new map. After being absent from Season OG, Reality Augments are back and the pool contains a blend of fresh and familiar options.
Reality Augments can be activated at random intervals during a match and the longer you stay alive, the more boosts you’ll have.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Reality Augments
Here are all the Reality Augments available to roll this season, along with their function:
- Barrier Breaker: Weapons with a Muzzle Brake mod deal increased structure damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a Muzzle Brake mod
- Magazine Munitions: Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a Drum Mag. Gain a Rare weapon with a Drum Mag
- Soothing Slap: Gain Slap energy regen after using any healing consumable
- Pinpoint P2X: Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X Optic. Gain a Rare weapon with a P2X Optic
- Cluster Collector: Gain 2 Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers
- Agile Mending: Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items
- Dragon Armory: Receive a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and a Flame Bow
- Ammo Drop: Instantly gain ammo. Eliminated players drop additional ammo
- Explosive Surplus: Instantly gain Rocket ammo and gain additional Rocket ammo when opening containers
- Extended Mag: Weapons have greatly increased magazine size
- Fatigue Reload: Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly
- Foodie: Gain a random movement buff whenever you eat a Forageable
- On The Go Bag: Instantly gain mobility consumables and gain additional mobility consumables when opening containers
- Green Thumb: Gathering Forageable items triples the amount gathered
- Gun Game: Receive a new weapon each time you eliminate an opponent. Low rarity weapons yield better chances
- Snow Speed: Gain some icy speed when sprinting and sliding
- Laser Precision: Weapons with a Laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain Rare weapon with a Laser mod
- Light Flow Bullets: Gain Flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo
- Flow Finder: Gain a FlowBerry Fizz, and get a splash of Flow when opening any container
- Rare Riches: Randomly receives numerous gold bars, a Ballistic Shield, or a Grapple Blade
- Marksman Headshots: Marksman Rifle headshots deal increased damage
- Mini Rewards: Instantly gain mini shields and additional mini shields when opening containers
- Ninja Training: Increased movement speed while crouching
- Shield Suppressor: Weapons with Suppressors deal increased damage to shields. Gain a Rare weapon with a Suppressor
- Balloon Fall: Player receives balloons after falling for a second
- Water Rifter: Get rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you remain in the water for 15 seconds
Due to the sheer number of of Reality Augments available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, there’s no doubt that you can create powerful combinations to help you achieve that all-important victory royale.