Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1

They're back and stronger than ever.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived and The Underground and Society are battling it out on a brand new map. After being absent from Season OG, Reality Augments are back and the pool contains a blend of fresh and familiar options.

Reality Augments can be activated at random intervals during a match and the longer you stay alive, the more boosts you’ll have.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Reality Augments

Here are all the Reality Augments available to roll this season, along with their function:

  • Barrier Breaker: Weapons with a Muzzle Brake mod deal increased structure damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a Muzzle Brake mod
  • Magazine Munitions: Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a Drum Mag. Gain a Rare weapon with a Drum Mag
  • Soothing Slap: Gain Slap energy regen after using any healing consumable
  • Pinpoint P2X: Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X Optic. Gain a Rare weapon with a P2X Optic
  • Cluster Collector: Gain 2 Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers
  • Agile Mending: Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items
  • Dragon Armory: Receive a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and a Flame Bow
  • Ammo Drop: Instantly gain ammo. Eliminated players drop additional ammo
  • Explosive Surplus: Instantly gain Rocket ammo and gain additional Rocket ammo when opening containers
  • Extended Mag: Weapons have greatly increased magazine size
  • Fatigue Reload: Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly
  • Foodie: Gain a random movement buff whenever you eat a Forageable
  • On The Go Bag: Instantly gain mobility consumables and gain additional mobility consumables when opening containers
  • Green Thumb: Gathering Forageable items triples the amount gathered
  • Gun Game: Receive a new weapon each time you eliminate an opponent. Low rarity weapons yield better chances
  • Snow Speed: Gain some icy speed when sprinting and sliding
  • Laser Precision: Weapons with a Laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain Rare weapon with a Laser mod
  • Light Flow Bullets: Gain Flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo
  • Flow Finder: Gain a FlowBerry Fizz, and get a splash of Flow when opening any container
  • Rare Riches: Randomly receives numerous gold bars, a Ballistic Shield, or a Grapple Blade
  • Marksman Headshots: Marksman Rifle headshots deal increased damage
  • Mini Rewards: Instantly gain mini shields and additional mini shields when opening containers
  • Ninja Training: Increased movement speed while crouching
  • Shield Suppressor: Weapons with Suppressors deal increased damage to shields. Gain a Rare weapon with a Suppressor
  • Balloon Fall: Player receives balloons after falling for a second
  • Water Rifter: Get rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you remain in the water for 15 seconds
Due to the sheer number of of Reality Augments available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, there’s no doubt that you can create powerful combinations to help you achieve that all-important victory royale.

