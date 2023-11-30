Payday 3: Legacy Heists Trailer Drops Alongside The Free Update

Payday 3’s launch wasn’t as smooth or profitable as some hoped. The game launched back in September of this year, and it was an online-only gameplay experience. That is not easy to pull off from the start as you have issues like Payday 3 experienced. There was an influx of players trying to get their game sessions going that just overloaded the servers. This ultimately caused the game to be unplayable for a few days, which, again, is not something you want to endure for a brand-new release. Regardless, reports have suggested that Payday 3 didn’t quite hit the sales expectations either.

But that doesn’t mean the development team over at Starbreeze Studios is giving up on the title. Instead, they still very much support the game, with even a new free update that’s available today. You might want to check out this update if you are a fan of the previous Payday 2 installment. That’s because the developers have brought back two maps from Payday 2. These maps are Turbid Station, formerly Murky Station, and Cook Off. Both maps have proven to be incredibly popular on Payday 2, so the developers want to bring it back for this latest installment.

Of course, it’s not a complete remake. Instead, the developers have slightly remade them and reimagined the maps for the latest title. So it should feel familiar, but also the new elements to the game to freshen the experience up for veteran players. Both are available for free and have a new trailer, which you can view below. Meanwhile, that’s not the only thing that was added to the game. Hundreds of fixes were also adjusted for the game as the developers strive to ensure this game is thrilling to play and gets rid of any pesky bugs or balancing issues.

You can view the latest trailer, Payday 3: Legacy Heists, below. If you haven’t picked this game up, the title picks up after the events of Payday 2. Our crew of criminals find that they were double-crossed and are forced back into a life of crime. Seeking a fortune, our crew will be going into New York seeking some big heists. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage if you’re looking to get a bit more insight into the game. Those interested can view our video coverage right here. Meanwhile, those of you who want to see the patch notes from the free update can find them right here.