50 Best NEW PC Games of 2024

Whether you believe that PC gaming is superior to console gaming or not, there are tons of people who prefer to play on their tricked-out desktops. These games are for them. With that said, don’t consider this as a ranked list as we’ll cover several different genres along with big releases and smaller gems.

#50 Enotria: The Last Song

What happens when music and stagecraft freeze the world you know? That’s the question in Enotria: The Last Song.

The game puts you in an Italian-inspired place where the world has been put into stasis. However, you have been able to break free of the world’s hold and must try to do the same with everyone else.

As you battle through foes, you’ll get masks, and those masks will grant you power. Specifically, they’ll give you new “roles” that you can embody to help take the fight to the one behind this “play.” The more you grow, the more talents you can unlock and the more powerful you become.

#49 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest project from the creators of the Batman: Arkham series. Amanda Waller, a high-ranking government official, forms a team of supervillains to protect Metropolis against an alien threat. This team, also known as the Suicide Squad, includes popular DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

This action-adventure game doesn’t feature superheroes wanting to do good around them. Instead, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is filled with bad guys who don’t have much of a choice but to obey orders. Each squad member has their own unique abilities to defeat their enemies across an open-world version of Metropolis.

#48 Little Devil Inside

Many games like to show you worlds where monsters unexpectedly show up and cause havoc on their people. But in Little Devil Inside, the people know that the monsters exist. They just don’t care about them.

That’s where you come in. A professor hires you to identify odd paranormal events that people ignore and determine how dangerous they are.

Not everything you experience will be as you’d expect. So do what you can with what you have and see where this world takes you. Oh, and do be careful of the monsters you meet along the way. You might like some, but some might not like you.

#47 Everywhere

The new title Everywhere comes from a famed producer of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but to describe it is honestly a bit hard with the lack of information we have. We know that it’s a “multi-world game”, and that the producer herself noted that she wanted the community to help build this world. For them to “tell their own stories in our world”.

There will be a lot of running and gunning in this game based on the trailer, but as the end of that same trailer shows, there is going to be some seriousness and depth to it as well.

We’ll just have to wait and see what this game is like when further details arrive.

#46 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Picture this, please. The world has gotten an undead problem. But this time, it’s because of the gods! Yep, the gods are trying to take over the world with an undead army, and they’re doing a pretty good job of wrecking humanity.

So, in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll be part of a coalition of humans who are tired of losing and are doing everything they can to fight back. You’ll need to use magic and might to push back the armies of the undead and take the fight right to the gods!

But whether that works out will be up to you. Think you’re up to the challenge?

#45 Ark 2

Ark 2 is a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, a 2017 action-adventure survival game. In the original game, you began naked on a stranded island filled with dinos. The sequel is more of a PvE adventure with what Studio Wildcard calls “Souls-like melee combat.”

The story of Ark 2 takes place on an alien planet, sometime after the events of Genesis: Part 2, the fifth and final paid DLC expansion pack released for ARK: Survival Evolved. Ark 2 is a Microsoft exclusive, so you will need to play either on PC or Xbox Series X/S if you want to see a primitive version of Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur.

#44 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft has been doing a lot recently to revitalize old franchises and make new ones to hang their hats on. But they can’t get away from the “classics” that they feel need new stories in. For example, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an original story that aims to bring back the charm of the original 2D titles.

In the game, you play as Sargon, who is part of an elite guard for the Persian Prince. But, when said prince is kidnapped, you must head to a mysterious place to try and get them back. A deep world full of mystery and monsters await you.

The deeper you go, the more you’ll unlock your powers and abilities! Use them to find the prince and get out alive!

#43 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the realm of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, there are two beings that you need to be mindful of: the living and the dead. Banishers are humans who attempt to eliminate the spirits that linger in our world. But when a couple finds themselves on opposite ends of the “living spectrum,” a new mission must be carried out.

You’ll go through this mysterious and intense world to find a way to bring your lover back. But it won’t be easy. Both characters have unique abilities to use to get rid of threats, but in the end, it’ll be your choice how the story ends.

#42 Blue Protocol

With the immense popularity that came from Genshin Impact, it wasn’t going to be long before we saw some competitors also hit the marketplace. One of the games that might appeal to players is Blue Protocol. This is another anime–style free to play MMORPG. In this game, we’re tossed into a new world on the brink of destruction. So far, we know that players will be taking the role of a customized hero seeking to end the ongoing conflicts and ensure that they can bring the world back to a peaceful state. Of course, being free to play, it should be interesting to see how the developers will profit from the microtransactions. But again, with Genshin Impact being a huge hit, we’re sure that there will be plenty of players interested in giving Blue Protocol a chance when it arrives in the marketplace.

#41 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG that’s set to launch next year. It will be set in the same fantasy realm as the original Granblue Fantasy, albeit in a new setting within that realm, and forms part of the ongoing franchise. The game itself introduces players to an immersive new fantasy world that looks pretty stunning, from the few gameplay clips we’ve seen so far. However, there’s been little news on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink front since Cygames released a teaser trailer last December. However from what we’ve seen so far, the combat looks pretty epic and the environments have clearly been crafted meticulously, promising a lot of satisfaction when exploring the new environments. Definitely, a release to keep an eye out for if you’re looking for new fantasy games next year.

#40 Sonic x Shadow Generations

Sonic The Hedgehog has been racing to get back to prominence and has been doing fairly well on that front for the most part. So, to keep things “going fast,” SEGA has revealed Sonic x Shadow Generations. The first part of this title should be obvious: they’ve remastered the first game that put the classic Sonic and the modern Sonic together, and now you can experience it on modern consoles. So, if you never got to play it before, here’s your chance!

The bonus is that all-new Shadow The Hedgehog content has been added to the game, fleshing out the character more and giving you new ways to have fun with the “ultimate lifeform.”

#39 Pacific Drive

Welcome to the Olympic Exclusion Zone, hope you survive the trip!

In Pacific Drive, you’ll be just a regular person in a station wagon traveling through the Pacific Northwest when a massive storm barrels in to rip everything apart.

But that’s not the only thing you have to fear. As you go through this zone, you’ll find the remnants of an experiment that warps nature at its very core! You’ll decide how you deal with these finds and whether you stick around long enough to answer the mysteries before you.

So get your car ready for the long haul; this is one drive you won’t forget!

#38 Palworld

Palworld is…uh…ok, look, it’s a very twisted version of a certain pocket monster title. Yes, on the surface, it’s a game about you befriending “pals” and going on adventures. But in truth, it’s about using the Pals however you want, even if that means killing them or basically enslaving them.

Yes, we know the OTHER game is technically about enslavement, but this is so much worse! Plus, you can give your Pals guns to wield in battle because that’s totally kosher…

The whole thing is over the top, but that’s part of the appeal. You can do what you want and see what kind of life you can live with your “Pals” by your side.

#37 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#36 Alone in the Dark

While many might not remember it, it was Alone in the Dark that helped set the tone for franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Bringing horror to video games in a way that wasn’t done before.

It eventually fell to the wayside, but something like that doesn’t stay buried for long. And now, THQ Nordic has revealed that Alone in the Dark will be coming back via their studio, and the team behind it are behind games like Amnesia and Soma, meaning that they are minds that are adapted for horror.

There isn’t much known about the game outside of it being called Alone in the Dark. But the team are aiming to build a modern horror masterpiece. So be on the lookout for more info.

#35 Portal: Revolution

Hold on! Before you start geeking out about what Valve may or may not have done, we need to tell you right off the bat that Portal Revolution is NOT a new official game in the franchise. Instead, it’s a fan-made mod. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get it! In fact, it might be even MORE of a reason to get it!

This team came together to make a unique storyline set before the events of the second title with new characters to use and puzzles to solve.

The team truly put their all into this mod, so you should try it out and see how clever you are.

#34 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP from Atlus, and it’s clear that they’re leaning heavily into the RPG stylings of their other beloved franchises to make this game stand out further.

While we don’t know too much about the title, it does give the tagline of “Face Your Fears, Take Back Tomorrow!” So if nothing else, you can guess that it’ll feature a plot to save the world. Just as important, it’ll feature the turn-based combat system that fans of a certain…Persona…will be used to. So hopefully, it’ll have that franchise’s quality as well.

#33 Enshrouded

The world has been lost. How many times have we heard that before? But in the case of Enshrouded, the game focuses on a realm that has been covered in a corruptive fog known as “The Shroud.” Everything it touches is poisoned, and life is hard as a result.

That’s where you come in. You must become a warrior of legend, search the land for the truth of what happened, and see if there are any chances of undoing what was done. You’ll start with nothing, but if you push hard enough, you’ll find a way to make it through and save the day!

#32 Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 brings a new storyline that goes alongside the one from 2013’s Path of Exile. This new seven-act storyline leads to the same Atlas endgame as the original opus but brings new mechanics and enhancements to the original game.

This new game is set 20 years after the previous one. Society has been slowly rebuilding after the death of Kitava, but the thirst for power of some greedy persons began to corrupt Wraeclast once again. Path of Exile 2 features 19 new classes, a new Skill Gem system, a brand new range of equipment, as well as various improvements to the core system of the game.

#31 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the latest entry in the Eiyuden Chronicle series. This new JRPG is a collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It takes place in Allraan, a continent housing several nations and cultures. One of these nations edged out the others and discovered a powerful technology that amplifies magic.

As for most JRPGs, the story is key to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The game also offers a vast world to explore, from bustling towns to creepy caves. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes features turn-based combat for teams of six, with various AI commands to customize the fighting style of each hero.

#30 Nightingale

In Nightingale, you’re going to be taken from your homeworld and thrown into a dimension of the Fae. Yep, you’re not in Kansas anymore, and this place is not going to wait on you hand and foot. You’ll need to become a Realmwalker and learn to live off the lands of the Fae and build yourself a new home and life while you walk from realm to realm.

Yes, there are many realms here that’ll you’ll be brought to randomly as you step through portals. Each one has its own unique “flavor”, so be prepared for that.

You’ll have to walk through them in order to region the last home of humans…via Nightingale.

#29 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

We all know what this universe is about and the fun that can be had depending on the situation and story you’re thrown into. Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 continues the intense action-filled story of the Space Marines, who are once again sent by their leader to try and save the universe from the forces of evil.

As a lone Space Marine, or by teaming with your friends online, you’ll face unending waves of enemies as you go from planet to planet and must do all you can for the glory of the emperor. Oh, and so things can keep living, that’s important too.

#28 Lost Soul Aside

There isn’t too much information out about Lost Soul Aside, but the little we do know paints a picture for a nicely sized RPG adventure. You’ll play Kazer, a warrior who has been “accidentally fused” with a race that once threatened war on his planet. To escape the situation, he must find ancient crystals to separate himself from his new “partner.”

The game promises several things to keep players entertained, including having a vast fantasy world to explore, gorgeous visuals, and an in-depth combat system. Sure, we’ve heard this all before, and it might not live up to the hype. But there’s no harm in thinking it might turn out well!

#27 Zenless Zone Zero

Don’t you hate it when monsters appear from another dimension and try to wipe out humanity? Don’t they know that will never go exactly as planned? In Zenless Zone Zero, that’s the plot you’ll help try to stop. There are beings known as Ethereal that have arrived on Earth via portals, and they’ve caused the near extinction of humanity.

You are one of the few remaining survivors, and you join a group to help go into the portals they come from to wipe out the monsters before they can do more damage.

By bringing a diverse team together, you’ll have more options to harm your foes and can do serious combo damage!

#26 inZOI

Have you ever wanted to be a god? No, really, we’re asking this question of you. If you have, then you’ve likely played various video games to enjoy a godlike experience. However, in inZOI, you’ll have the chance to watch your character BECOME a god and then change the world that they inhabit.

That’s really the crux of the game. This is a “life simulator” where you can change the world on a whim and craft all sorts of stories for you and others to interact with. It doesn’t hurt that the game also has very realistic-looking graphics so that it feels “more like real life.”

#25 Metro Awakening

Yep. The classic franchise is back once more, but this time, it’s taken the dangers of this post-apocalyptic world into the VR space!

In Metro Awakening, you’ll find yourself in 2028, and you play a doctor who is desperate to save his wife. But with threats coming from all sides, including the spirits of the dead that are coming after him, he’ll have to brave the vicious train tunnels to try and survive.

Through your VR headset, you’ll feel the atmosphere as you traverse through the tunnels, and you’ll have to be quick in how you react so you don’t get caught off guard!

What will you become on your quest to save your partner?

#24 Until Dawn Remastered

Fans of the original Supermassive Games release, Until Dawn, should be overjoyed that a remaster is in the works. The game looks to bring out the same storyline fans used so well when the cinematic horror experience initially dropped. However, this remastered edition looks to do more than give the game a fresh coat of paint. Players can expect expansions in the story and even new areas. So now you’ll have even more background information about some of these characters as you attempt to keep them alive throughout the night. If you haven’t played this game before, players control a group of survivors stuck in a winter storm where a sinister force seeks to slaughter them. Depending on your choices and reflexes will determine who makes it through the night.

#23 Sand Land

Based on the story by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land will take gamers into a unique world where people and demons both have a problem: there’s not enough water! That sucks!

You’ll play as the “Fiend Prince,” Beelzebub. With his two comrades, you’ll journey across a vast desert in search of a mythical spring that could end everyone’s woes! But, naturally, it won’t be an easy adventure, as monsters and foes will try to stop you.

Another key twist is that instead of fighting with your characters, you’ll build up vehicles to fight monsters for you! You can also set up a base within the desert and slowly grow it until it’s a city!

#22 Persona 3 Reload

Atlus has been on quite a roll ever since they released their fifth mainline title. They’ve brought many of their games to numerous platforms, and now, they’re remaking the entry that truly brought a shift to their series via Persona 3 Reload.

The game will give a complete makeover to the OG title and adorn it with updated graphics, UI, music, voice acting, and more. The title takes place in a world where a gateway to another dimension has unlocked an extra hour during the day. Now, a group of students must come together and unlock their Personas so they can save the world from the monsters that lurk within the realm of Tartarus!

#21 Tekken 8

While it’s true that Tekken 8’s story will bring many to the table, especially given how the last entry finished a key part of the tale, many of you are more interested in the game because of its fighting system. After all, it’s really good.

Bandai Namco’s latest entry into the fighting game world has plenty going for it, thanks to its hard-hitting system. While there are plenty of unique attacks, everything is about hitting your opponent as hard as possible and looking good while doing it.

With multiple modes to enjoy, you’ll find the style that fits your needs. So jump in now and enjoy!

#20 Clockwork Revolution

Time, huh? Thanks for the tip.

In Clockwork Revolution, you play someone who has found a time machine. But after using it, you realize something very important. Specifically, your home of Avalon was shaped entirely by going back in time and screwing with events.

As a result, you will go back in time to those events and change things. But, as all time travel fans know, once you alter something in the past, the future changes with it. You’ll watch after each journey as your home and relationships change. But will they change for the better? Or will they be worse? These are the consequences you’ll have to think about.

#19 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Oh, look! Ichiban is back! That can only mean nice and totally not weird things are about to happen, right?

Yeah, we all know better than that! Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban as he attempts to build up a new life for himself while still being tied to the Yakuza life he has known for so long. The game will apparently “fill in the gaps” between certain entries while still being its own thing.

The turn-based RPG combat and quests will be present, given their success in the previous title, and things are likely to get even crazier in the sequel. So, if nothing else, prepare for things to get nuts.

#18 Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The narrative of the game is based on the adventures of the Monkey King, a famous mythical character who is one of the novel’s primary characters.

In the game, this powerful monkey is referred to as the “Destined One.” He bears several abilities, such as the power to turn into a swamp of flying insects or transform into a giant monster. During his adventures, he will face various opponents, from headless monks to a powerful white dragon.

#17 S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

For the first time in its history, a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game is coming to consoles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the fourth game in the series, will release in 2024. This new title aims to revive the series, which stopped in 2009 with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was supposed to come out in 2012 as Call of Pripyat’s sequel, but was canceled on the year of its intended release. The game is now back on track, with a release in 2024.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is an FPS set in the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Mutated monsters and stalkers are roaming around this open world, and it is up to you to take part in a non-linear journey to decide the fate of this zone.

#16 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

The War of Light and Darkness has had many ups and downs. But now, the time has come to deal with The Witness and stop their plans for reality.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will bring a true end to Bungie’s second game in the franchise, and all roads have led to this. You’ll head to The Pale Heart, where reality is being torn apart, and one can only hope that everything doesn’t turn out like this.

With multiple paths to embark on, you and others will have to venture deep to get the answers you seek and unlock what is required to put an end to the evil that is growing.

#15 Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is an action RPG with a martial arts twist set in 10th-century China, it’ll also be an open-world title, so you’ll be exploring the ancient land on your journey.

But what is your journey? You’ll play as a wandering swordsman who finds himself at the crux of the dangers dividing the land. Not the least is a land divided due to a past war.

Now, you must wander and make choices that’ll determine your fate and the fate of China. For example, will you be a noble swordsman who protects the innocent people of the land? Or will you be selfish and only fight for your own goals? The choice is yours.

#14 Unrecord

Arguably one of the most unique games on this list, Unrecord will put you in the role of a cop, but with a key twist. Instead of most games where you’ll see things through his eyes, you’ll specifically see things through the “eyes” of his body cam.

Through that footage and your choices, you’ll guide your officer through multiple events and attempt to learn the truth about what’s going on around you.

How you get through the game is entirely up to you. You can be a force of nature and blast your way through, or be stealthy and avoid all conflicts. The choice is yours.

#13 Little Nightmares III

Are you ready for another nightmare to walk through? Do you think you can handle all the dark twists and turns that are going to happen to you along the way? Will you be able to resist the darkness that lies all around?

If so, grab a friend and jump into Little Nightmares III! With your partner, you’ll play the characters Low and Alone. They’re seeking a way out of the place known as The Nowhere, and you’ll have to help them on that path.

But The Spiral you’ll find yourselves in is deep and dangerous. Do you think you can escape the dangers that exist there?

#12 Helldivers 2

Are you ready to blow up alien monsters in the name of peace? There really shouldn’t be any hesitation on that answer because Helldivers 2 will let you destroy creatures with the biggest and most powerful weapons possible just so you can say you helped save your planet.

The game will put you in overwhelming scenarios where more firepower is the only “right answer” to get out of them. Plus, you’ll work in a team, so you can wipe out the alien menaces even faster!

The more progress you make, the more weapons you can unlock! So what are you waiting for? Your planet needs you…to blow things up!

#11 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#10 Assassin’s Creed: Red

While we’re still light on details about what Assassin’s Creed: Red will be, the game promises a key location will be explored: Japan! Yes, the hallowed location of many iconic characters and stories is finally coming to Ubisoft’s beloved franchise.

More than likely, the game will feature you as an assassin who aims to right the wrongs of the Templars or other foes who are trying to sway the balance of power in the country for themselves. Since you’re set in Japan this time, you’ll likely learn the skills of both a Samurai and a ninja.

Plus, Ubisoft has promised that the game will be a tease of what will come from their future titles.

#9 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The original title that followed the journey of Senua was a dark and gripping adventure that pushed the boundaries on what a video game can be, and how it can both look and play well, but have a truly deeper meaning.

Now, with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we’re going to get the next continuation of that, and by all indications, everything in this game is going to be bigger than the first.

While we don’t know exactly what is going on in the game as of yet, we do know that there is going to be a lot of monsters, including a giant that eats people, vast lands and very intense visuals via the Unreal Engine 5.

#8 Dragon’s Dogma II

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

It’s not enough to say that a game is a “fantasy RPG.” You have to do more than that. You have to showcase a world that people will want to try out and travel deep into so they’ll have memorable experiences.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom did its best to do just that, and the results are quite striking. There are numerous fantastical things to experience here, and as you go deeper into the world, you’ll see just how much you can influence it and the people within.

So get your “Pawns” ready, and see what kind of world you leave behind in your wake.

#7 Dune: Awakening

Are you ready to seize your own destiny and see if you can survive a world with many dangers? Dune: Awakening is an MMO set in the world of Arrakis. You’ll create your character and then set them off on a journey that’ll take you to familiar and unknown places.

What will you choose to be among the sands? Will you attempt to do things alone so you can never be betrayed? Or will you find allies and attempt to tip the balance of power in your favor?

A vast world is waiting to be explored, so look all over to see where you may go next, and you never know who you might meet.

#6 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

When you think of most video games or even certain movie and TV genres, you think of the “stereotypical action hero or protagonist” who must blast his way through enemies to achieve his goal at any cost!

But in games like Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, it’s not just about the action. It’s about the stealth. You need to be able to sneak by enemies, infiltrate locations, and do whatever you need to so you can be “invisible” in their eyes.

Set within a new version of the Cold War, and with enemies everywhere, Naked Snake will be at the ultimate disadvantage. Or that’s what his enemies think, at least.

#5 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Easily one of the most anticipated remakes coming out, Konami is taking a dive back into their “classics vault” to dredge up a return to an infamous place. The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be a complete remake of the original PS2 classic and feature next-gen graphics that will help take players to a new level of horror.

When a man gets trapped in the infamous town of Silent Hill, he must ward off monsters and learn the horrifying truth that lurks within. You’re in for a treat if you haven’t experienced this game yet. A horrifying, mind-bending treat that helped set the standard in the PS2 era and possibly will do so in the PS5 era.

#4 Gothic Remake

The Gothic franchise is actually a bit bigger than most people remember. But the key thing here is that the games have been deep and full of story and fun to be had.

Now, a new studio has been made with the express purpose to go and make a Gothic 1 Remake and design it to be both completely modern, and yet one that adheres to what is the original game. We’ve seen a lot of remakes as of late, and some of them do indeed push the games beyond what they were before.

So, can this one live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see!

#3 Star Wars: Outlaws

Yep, we’re back in the galaxy far, far away, but this time, we KNOW that the game is coming out in 2024. So there’s that to be happy about.

Star Wars: Outlaws will be set in the time of the original movie trilogy, but with the twist that the game will focus on an “outlaw” named Kay Vess. She’s someone who is part of the seedier part of the galaxy but wants to have a new life. As such, she’ll go to great lengths to get it, even if that means getting on the “bad side” of many dangerous people. Good luck with that, Kay!

#2 Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

Before you say anything, be sure you notice the “PC” part of our title, as that’s the keyword here. Yes, Final Fantasy XVI is out on PS5 right now, and people think it’s a possible “Game of the Year” contender. But as Sony has shown plenty in recent years, they want even more people to play their titles, so they’re bringing it to PC.

The game will be welcomed on the system, so long as it’s optimized, as many haven’t gotten to enjoy the story of Clive and his quest for revenge. The game is a significant departure from what Square Enix has done with their prized franchise, so it’ll be interesting to see what others think as they play it.

#1 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the first DLC by FromSoftware for their GOTY title that many people still rave about. And raving about it, they should be!

After all, the game was an incredible evolution of what the developer had done in the past, and the vast world, with its unique lore, had players wanting more. With this DLC, they’ll get that. But, true to their nature, we don’t know much about the DLC as it stands.

Based on what we do know, it will focus on key characters within the lore and possibly flesh out the world even more. The only thing we can be certain about is that people will die in the game.