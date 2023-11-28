Top 41 Upcoming Online Coop Games Of 2024

Many gamers want to play with friends so they can have a better experience. If you’re someone hoping for that in 2024, we have some games for you to check out.

#41 Palworld

Here we go again! Yes, we’re starting out this list with Palworld, much like we’ve done for all lists that have this title in their ranks. We have very mixed feelings about this title, but if you’re looking to do a co-op game with monster-catching mechanics, this title does fit that mold.

The game will have you capture certain beasts and then do with them as you please, and we mean that almost literally.

You might be compelled to grow them and see how strong they can get. But you can also make them a workforce, give them guns for battle, or eat them. Such a nice game…

#40 Enshrouded

When humanity dooms the world, it REALLY dooms the world, and Enshrouded proves that in a fantasy-style way.

Humans released an entity known as The Shroud, and it warped the world into something we can barely recognize, with creatures that hunt humanity and force people to go to great lengths to survive. You are someone trying to fight off this cursed life by finding a new place underground.

To reach your destination, you must wander through the world and survive. You won’t have anything to your name when you begin, but as you push forward, you’ll grow and become as strong as you want to be.

Where will your path take you?

#39 Ripout

In space, everyone will hear you scream because you’re playing a co-op looter shooter where monsters are everywhere, and you need to take them out as you ransack their ships.

Ripout has you searching for a group of humans among the stars, and the only way to reach them is by going from ship to ship to find stuff to collect and improve your character with. The twist is that one of the ways you can improve yourself is through biotech, which you’ll acquire by killing enemies. So you could become “one of them” if you wanted.

Oh, and did we mention that you wield a gun that’s alive?

#38 Titan Quest II

Greek Mythology is often a haven for people who want to tell certain kinds of stories, and Titan Quest II is no different.

The game puts you in the lands of Greece as one of the gods, Nemesis, is on the warpath. You’ll need to take her down, but it won’t be easy. Her powers can control fate, which means you’ll need to work with friends and gods to get the power needed to strike her down.

But the action isn’t the only thing to focus on. There are numerous lands to visit, and each has secrets to tell if you know where to look!

#37 Kingdom The Blood

Based on a Netflix series, Kingdom The Blood will put you in a version of Korea where zombies are everywhere, and it’s up to you to take them all down. Just remember to stay alive as you attempt that, okay?

What separates the game from other zombie titles? The feel, looks, and action. Not only is this set in Korea, but you’ll also don Korean garb and weaponry to try to defeat the zombies that come at you. Plus, the zombies could come from anywhere at any time. You’ll need to be lightning-quick with your reflexes so that you can withstand when they pop out and attack!

#36 Stormgate

RTS games usually have a limited function with co-op ability, but Stormgate will change that narrative. The game takes place on a version of Earth that was almost eradicated due to a gate opening up and monsters pouring out of it.

Hundreds of years later, the fight to keep Earth alive when the gate reopens is on. You’ll get to work together with friends to complete the campaign missions and see how far you can push the monsters back.

Another benefit to the title is that it’s free-to-play and that there will never be a “pay-to-win” option! Plus, you can make levels yourself in the editor!

#35 Wreckreation

Yep, we’re going to a racing game now! But not just any racing game, Wreckreation!

What is this title? Well, you’ll be given access to a massive world where you can live out any racing fantasies you desire and then share them with friends to see how much they’ll enjoy it, too!

Do you want to spend every day racing on the various tracks you all come up with? You can do that. Or, you can spend hours building new and incredible tracks to see just how wacky you can make them.

It’s your racing world; do with it whatever you desire.

#34 Derelicts

There’s nothing good about a future where the Earth is mostly destroyed and only “certain individuals” get to live in “safe areas.” Yet, in Derelicts, that’s the world you live in. Radiation has bombarded the planet, the rich and powerful fled to space to survive, and now, you’ve crash-landed on the very planet you were fleeing from. Fun times.

Now, stuck back on Earth, you must do everything possible to survive. Build what you can, forge weapons to defend yourself, and learn the truth about what happened to the world.

Do you think you can survive long enough to make this place your home once again?

#33 Streets of Rogue 2

Many titles claim to let players “do things their way” but rarely live up to that promise. With Streets of Rogue 2, that promise is pretty much a guarantee. The game gives you a simple premise and then allows you to take it on however you desire.

What’s your goal? Overthrow the President and take control of the country! No big deal.

Your path to the President is yours to decide. You can be anything you want and use their skills to help you in various ways. Wander the world alone or with friends and allies and see what adventures you get up to as you try to save the nation!

#32 Men of War II

War. War never changes. Oh, that’s not the correct line for this game, is it?

Regardless, Men of War II will take you back to World War II and force you to put on your general’s cap as you attempt to win battle after battle so you can claim victory for your side.

The strategy elements of the title are some of the deepest you’ll find in a war game. You’ll have to think not only about the troops and vehicles you use but the way you use them on terrain. You can even build up the terrain or warp it so that it suits your needs!

Get ready to lead; your troops and friends need you!

#31 Towerborne

When you are a protector of humanity, your job is rarely ever done. In Towerborne, humanity has been forced to live within a tower due to the dangers that lurk throughout the land.

However, there is hope in the form of a spirit called Ace. Their job is to take on the dangers and help preserve humanity! But whether you do it alone or with others is up to you! Leap from The Belfry and take on any dangers that come your way. Work with friends to make the journey easier, and find creatures called Umbra that’ll help you, too!

A bold adventure mixed with action awaits!

#30 No More Room in Hell 2

Well, with a name like No More Room in Hell 2, you shouldn’t expect a “nice and pleasant game.”

The sequel puts you in a world that was overrun by a zombie virus. All attempts to quell the spread failed, and now, every day is a fight for survival. Specifically, you’ll be part of an 8-person group that is wandering from place to place to get supplies and stay alive.

Teamwork is the key in this game, as you’ll need to work together to fight off zombies, alert each other to dangers, and find what you need to make it through each day.

#29 ALOFT

Believe it or not, two games on this list revolve around the concept of flying to various islands and seeing what’s on them. The first of the two is ALOFT, where you’ll get to fly an island around a hurricane to see what else is out there.

That’s right, you’ll get to fly an island by putting devices on the surface to catch the winds and set sail to another place.

Not every island is nice, and so you should be ready for a fight wherever it pops up. What awaits you in these sky islands? Take flight and find out!

#28 Level Zero

A race against time is easily one of the biggest stresses a player can face, and Level Zero will have you feeling that fear no matter what side you’re on.

The game takes place in a rundown station where a group of four scientists are trying to repair things so they can make their escape. Why do they need to escape? Because two players will be aliens that are trying to kill the others!

You’ll need to use light to ward them off and repair what you need to so you can get out in one piece. Or, be the aliens and show the others no mercy!

#27 Ashfall

When the world falls, the people left will rise to see if they can claim a piece of it for themselves.

Ashfall takes place in a land where nuclear fallout has wiped out almost everything. However, there is hope. The “Core of Creation” is hidden out the wastelands of the world, and if it can be found, everything will change.

That’s where you come in. You’ll team up with friends and explore the wasteland to find the core. You’ll have multiple styles of combat you can implement to get through the dangers and don’t be afraid to recruit other people to your cause so you can guarantee you’ll make it through.

#26 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

There aren’t too many RPGs that have co-op in them without being a full-on MMORPG, but Granblue Fantasy: Relink does have online co-op, so it makes our list!

The game puts you in a majestic Sky Realm where there are islands as far as the eye can see. You’re asked to seek out a special island that is said to be mythical in origin.

As you fly your craft across the skies, you’ll recruit people to be in your crew, fight off threats, and learn secrets that will change your perspective of everything!

With a 4-person co-op option, you’ll have the chance to enjoy the RPG with friends many times over.

#25 Carnival Hunt

The carnival is meant to be a place of whimsy and fun, but that’s hard to picture when you’re being hunted by a monster trying to eat you!

Yes, in Carnival Hunt, you’ll be on one of two sides of an asymmetrical multiplayer title. On one side are rabbits that are trying to avoid being eaten. The problem? They’re wind-up toys! That means they can only do so much before being wound up again and set off. With a limited number of wind-up parts, you must be smart about avoiding the monster.

Or, if you’re the monster, your goal is simply to eat all the rabbits before your own wind-up device goes out!

#24 Towers of Aghasba

Welcome to Towers of Aghasba, a unique game where growth will come in many forms, but it’ll all be by your hand.

By that, we mean how the game will put you as someone who is tasked with helping his people grow their community while also helping nature grow back all the ecosystems that have been lost in the natural world.

Your goal is to find the right balance to do everything and improve the world for both nature and your people. Explore with friends and work together to restore everything while also making it better for your kin! What will this island look like when you’re done with it?

#23 The First Descendant

Who doesn’t love being a super soldier with abilities that can help save the world and its people?

For those who have been hoping to enjoy such a title with friends, the upcoming The First Descendant will be one to keep an eye out for. It focuses on a group of people who are the last chance for humanity to survive a war with aliens. They’ll defend the continent and work in groups or solo to take on massive creatures and unlock the truth about their lives.

Just who are the descendants? Why can they do all they can on the battlefield? You’ll have to play to find out!

#22 Blight Survival

Survival is always hard in war, and it can seem like it can’t get any worse. But in Blight Survival, you’ll find out exactly how worse things can get.

The game takes place during a war between nations. However, that war is put on pause when a mysterious “blight” has infected the dead of the No Man’s Land that’s in between them. A brave group of knights set out to take on these horrors and hope to make it back alive.

Fight for your lives because they are on the line, but also see how far you’re willing to go before pulling back.

#21 Nightingale

Why just go to one world within a game when you can go to several realms with relative ease? In Nightingale, you’ll be someone who is trapped in another realm after you’re sealed off from your homeworld.

As a result, you must learn to adapt to whatever realm you’re in, build weapons to survive, and fight off whatever creatures lurk within these places.

Here, it’s best to go out with a friend and take on challenges together. But with so many realms to explore, you might just enjoy seeing all the sights!

#20 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

We’ll be talking about two entries from this series on this list, and we’re starting with the one that is set to come out soon: Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland.

Unlike the first two mainline entries, this game will take gamers far from the big cities of New York and Washington D.C. and put us right into the middle of the United States. Here, where the worries of the world are “far away,” they’ll prove to be anything but.

Something sinister is going on in this small town, and as a member of The Division, you’ll need to investigate, weed out the corruption, and keep the people safe.

#19 Kristala

We’re going to change things up a bit and show you a game that focuses you on being a cat warrior.

No, we’re not joking here; Kristala is indeed about you being a cat warrior and a good one at that! Your goal as a member of your species is to join an elite group of warriors. But everything changes when the kingdom comes under attack! It’s up to you to save the day, unravel the mysteries going on, and prove your skills!

As a cat warrior, you’ll have many options and abilities available to you, so use them wisely to save the day!

#18 Helldivers 2

You know those movies that are all about the action and making the cheesiest dialogue possible just so they can get to the next action sequence? Well, Helldivers 2 is a lot like that.

The game puts you as a proud member of the military who is willing to defend Earth at any cost, and by that, we mean using over-the-top weapons to blast any alien you see before they can do any harm. Your crew will be put into a squad, and you’ll need to work together and use your weapons properly to take out the alien menace.

The better you do? The better weapons you’ll get access to!

#17 ARC Raiders

They say that when the enemy goes high, you go low. But in ARC Raiders, the world that you live in is the most extreme example of that. In this case, a robotic menace has taken over the skies and has hounded humanity to the point where they’ve had to make their homes underground just to survive.

But they can’t get everything they want below the surface, and that’s where you come in. You and your raider partners will venture out into the world and attempt to get supplies.

But that won’t be easy with the machines keeping an eye on you and trying to take you out at the first opportunity.

#16 Six Days in Fallujah

Our next game is already out on PC, but in 2024, Six Days in Fallujah will come to consoles, which should excite many of you, given the experience you’ll get within the title.

The game doesn’t just take place in Iraq; it’s based on the real-life accounts of marines and civilians who survived battles during the war in the country. Each mission you partake in will be randomized in parts, so you never know what’ll happen next or what threats will be just beyond the next door.

You’ll need to count on your squad to get out alive. Do you think you can do that? Or will you be the next casualty in this war?

#15 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

If you’re looking for a game that isn’t afraid to be a little wacky and fun while also having you save the world, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is for you!

The game is a parody of the cult classic movie that will get a remake soon. In it, you and your friends are the only people available to try and stop the Sludge King that has been awakened! To fight it and its minions, you’ll need to load up and outfit yourself with impressive weaponry.

The more you fight, the more you’ll level up your character and their abilities. Just remember, you’re a team of commandoes, so work together to take on these threats!

#14 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

We know that many of you have a profound fear of clowns, and we apologize in advance for bringing up this game.

To those that don’t have that phobia, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer title where three of you will be the evil clowns trying to take over Crescent Cover, and the other seven players will be the townspeople trying to fight back and save their homes!

Each side will have advantages, so make use of them to try and come out on top! The battle isn’t over until only one side is standing! Will it be your side?

#13 Mechwarrior 5: Clans

Who wouldn’t want to get into a giant mech suit and fight for their freedom? Seriously, if it’s between fighting on the ground with regular weapons or jumping into an epic mech suit and taking on foes that way, you can guess where we’re going to go!

In Mechwarrior 5: Clans, you’ll be part of a resistance movement that is trying to kick a certain group off their planet after it was conquered and exploited. To do so, you’ll need to use your mech suits strategically and root out the cancer where it stands! Fight hard for your people and free your world!

#12 Tom Clancy’s The Division 3

We talked about the other game in this series first because we knew it was coming out in 2024. But for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, we’d be highly surprised if it came out in 2024 or even 2025.

The reason for that is Ubisoft only just announced the game in September and didn’t give many other details about the title outside of that. To that end, it’s hard to speculate about what will be new about it.

However, based on what was in the first two titles, we can say that co-op play will still be a focus. There will be many modes to play, and you’ll be attempting to save a city that’s been overrun.

#11 Skull & Bones

This might be considered “wishful thinking,” but we want to hope that Skull & Bones comes out in 2024 despite Ubisoft promising that it would be out by now.

You have to feel bad for the title, as it was built with the idea of trying to make an authentic pirate-style experience where you could work your way up to pirate captain and then roam the seas without a care in the world.

Build up your ship and crew, fight off other pirates, and stake your claim as the best pirate on the water! Do you have what it takes to be an epic pirate?

#10 Earth From Another Sun

Who doesn’t love the idea of exploring a galaxy and slowly converting it so that it serves your whims and needs?

In Earth From Another Sun, you’ll be put into a vast galaxy that is begging to be explored, enjoyed, and conquered. With so much freedom at your fingertips, you’ll get to do whatever you want, whenever you want, with whoever you want.

Do you dream of making a galactic army that can take down any opposing force? Or perhaps you dream of being a commercial magnate who gets to set the price for everything around you? All options are available here!

#9 Hyper Light Breaker

The next evolution of a beloved title is here, and it’ll have many more options for you to enjoy alongside friends!

Hyper Light Breaker takes you to a different part of the universe and renders everything into a beautiful 3D space for you to enjoy. There’s a new threat within the universe, and you’ll get to take it on in your own way! By that, we mean the game has plenty of “builds” for you to put on your character to see how they play in combat.

The game encourages creativity and seeing what you can do. So don’t be afraid to explore and try new things!

#8 ARK 2

If you liked the original game in this series, then you’ll want to check out ARK 2 when it arrives.

Regardless of whether you play it alone or with friends, the game will put you in a world that is full of mysteries and life. One of the biggest mysteries that you’ll face is how you got there in the first place!

After you shake off the confusion, you’ll wander through the world and attempt to survive in it, even with all the dangers and contradictions that are all around. Oh, did we mention that the game will have dinosaurs that you can fight and ride? That might be something you and your friends will be interested in!

#7 Path of Exile 2

When it comes to titles with plenty to do, you always want to know that you’re diving into a title that makes every decision you make matter. Path of Exile 2 will give you that and more while keeping you entertained for years to come.

The game will put you on a dark continent with nothing to your name save for your desire for revenge against those who put you there. You and your friends will battle across the land and build yourselves into powerful beings based solely on the items you collect from fallen foes.

Do you have what it takes to defeat all that comes your way?

#6 Little Nightmares III

As we get closer to this list’s end, the diversity of genres you’ll see will be really interesting. For example, Little Nightmares III is a co-op horror title that you can enjoy should you not mind being scared every so often.

The game puts you as two characters: Low & Alone. They’re trapped in a building known as “The Spiral” and trying to escape. This entry is the first to have co-op between players, so you’ll need to work together to get out of this place and unravel the mysteries surrounding it.

It won’t be easy, but nothing worth doing is!

#5 Marathon

It’s a little ironic that we’re putting Marathon so high on this list when, like certain other titles we’ve talked about, we don’t know when it’ll arrive on systems.

The game was a huge announcement by Bungie earlier in the year. The original title with this name was one of the games that Bungie made their name on, and it helped catapult them into bigger and better things.

But while it will be a co-op shooter that gamers will enjoy, Bungie isn’t in the best place right now, and that means the game’s quality could be suspect, or it could be delayed well outside of 2024. Only time will tell.

#4 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Are you ready to jump back into the DC Comics universe with some characters who have serious death wishes? In Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, you’ll get to play as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang as they attempt their most deadly mission yet!

Brainiac has brainwashed most of the Justice League and has taken Metropolis as his base, with the League as his guard dogs! Amanda Waller sends in the Suicide Squad to take them out and save the city. But what can these four do against the greatest heroes in the world?

You’ll find out as you play co-op with friends and use the Squad’s special abilities to get around and seriously damage enemies.

#3 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Are you ready for the next phase of a grand MMORPG adventure? Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is the first expansion Square Enix has dropped since they concluded the storyline of its first several batches of content.

With that closure and something new now arriving, players will have a new story to start, lands to explore, and things to do. Plus, since this list is about co-op fun, you’ll enjoy new battles and quests with friends as you send your party to unknown places!

Square Enix even revealed a special crossover quest with a certain mainline entry character, so be on the lookout for that!

#2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Plenty of games are aimed at players who want to feel like an unstoppable killing machine. But in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you WILL be an unstoppable killing machine, so your Emperor has sent you to the darkest parts of space to cleanse worlds in his honor.

Planets are falling one after another, and you are the only ones who can stem the tide. As a Space Marine, you’ll have plenty of weapons to take on the hordes of chaotic beings and other monsters you’ll face.

Plus, you can do even more damage with your partner right next to you! So prepare yourself, marine. The fight is just beginning.

#1 Grand Theft Auto VI

While there are precious few details about Grand Theft Auto VI as we’re making this list, there will be some reveals coming soon, and many are eager to see what Rockstar Games drops for fans on next-gen consoles.

No matter what is or isn’t shown, it can easily be said that the title will have co-op elements due to how the previous entry had them. Not to mention, there was an entire online mode that made Rockstar tons of money, so you can expect that to return.

They’ll likely want to expand what players can do together in both modes and as such, there will be plenty to do with friends.