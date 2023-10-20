Top 83 Upcoming Single Player Video Games of 2024

Are you into single-player titles of all kinds? Then you’ll want to check out this list! Don’t put too much weight into the ranking here. These are just some of the games we think you might want to check out. Likewise, you’ll find that there is quite a wide range of genres and exclusives.

#83 Palworld

Palworld is…uh…ok, look, it’s a very twisted version of a certain pocket monster title. Yes, on the surface, it’s a game about you befriending “pals” and going on adventures. But in truth, it’s about using the Pals however you want, even if that means killing them or basically enslaving them.

Yes, we know the OTHER game is technically about enslavement, but this is so much worse! Plus, you can give your Pals guns to wield in battle because that’s totally kosher…

The whole thing is over the top, but that’s part of the appeal. You can do what you want and see what kind of life you can live with your “Pals” by your side.

#82 Little Nightmares III

That’s right! The beloved horror series is back! This time around, the dark journey through another mysterious world will have you playing as Low & Alone. They are trapped in a place called Nowhere, and they must work together to figure out a path out!

But as they go through the unique entity called The Spiral, they’ll have to face various illusions, monsters, and terrors. Plus, something out there is coming for the two of them! Can they make it out alive? Will they learn even darker truths as they go on? You’ll have to dive in and find out!

#81 The Wolf Among Us 2

When Telltale Games closed down in 2018, many fans were disappointed that the already announced follow-up to their beloved 2013 outing The Wolf Among Us would never see the light of day. Now, after the company was revived in 2019 and an exciting-looking trailer was shown off earlier this year, we are just months away from a follow-up that fans will have been waiting a decade for.

This sequel will see the return of Bigby, the Sheriff of Fabletown as a cold winter sweeps through New York City. Picking up six months after the original game, the power of Fabletown is in flux after the corrupt administration was ousted at the end of the first game, creating some tension between Bigby and acting Deputy Mayor, Snow White. When a new case starts to blur the lines between Fabletown and NYPD, the future of Fabletown could be in jeopardy and it will be through your choices that its fate will be decided.

#80 Gothic 1 Remake

The difference between a remaster and a remake is intent. Or more specifically, the desire to either “repaint” the game or “rebuild it”. For the Gothic Remake the team at THQ Nordic went full-stop to make a new studio to straight up “reimagine” the original Gothic title and put it on modern consoles.

They even made a playable teaser to see how the gamers liked it, and they promise that they’re going to honor the original while also going and making their own spin on things to make it more like modern RPGs. In the good way of course.

Will they succeed or fail? You’ll find out when it comes out.

#79 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG that’s set to launch next year. It will be set in the same fantasy realm as the original Granblue Fantasy, albeit in a new setting within that realm, and forms part of the ongoing franchise. The game itself introduces players to an immersive new fantasy world that looks pretty stunning, from the few gameplay clips we’ve seen so far. However, there’s been little news on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink front since Cygames released a teaser trailer last December. However from what we’ve seen so far, the combat looks pretty epic and the environments have clearly been crafted meticulously, promising a lot of satisfaction when exploring the new environments. Definitely, a release to keep an eye out for if you’re looking for new fantasy games next year.

#78 The Wayward Realms

You know a game is trying to be different when they decide to give themselves a new genre title, “The Grand RPG.” Yeah, no ego was involved in that one!

In The Wayward Realms, you will be set on a massive island chain, one hundred islands strong. There, you’ll try and make your way through the world and make your claim to the treasures and wonders it holds.

The problem? There are hundreds of thousands of other characters in this world, and they will react to everything you do. So if you try to take over? They’ll try and stop you. If you fight them? They’ll fight back.

So dive in and see what story you’ll make.

#76 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

If you’ve ever been to Kickstarter, you know that there are plenty of incredible projects that get funded and turn out to be incredible things. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the biggest video game project of 2020 on the platform, and it’s shaping up to be something special.

The game occurs in a world where an empire is expanding to seek power. But in the process of doing that, two unlikely people meet up, become friends, and have their destinies intertwined!

This old-school meets new-school RPG will have you meeting many heroes in an attempt to save the world. Think you’re up to the task?

#75 Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

Who out there wants to play as the prince of thieves? Oh, that many of you, huh? The good news is that Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders will let you do that while also giving you an incredible story and gameplay experience to have fun in.

The title will have you being Robin Hood as you attempt to rob the rich and give to the poor. But you’ll then go the extra mile by helping the poor and exiled build a new home for themselves. Expand a village within Sherwood Forest so that you can help more people and further stick it to the corrupt!

#74 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

It seems that there are always new remasters of classic titles being made every single year, and 2024 will be no different. While we don’t know everything that will be made during that year, we can say that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will be one of the old-school games you can check out in a new light.

In these remastered adventures, you’ll once again play as Lara Croft, reliving her original adventures and reminding you of how she made her name in the gaming space. Track down incredible treasures, fight all sorts of foes, both human and animal, and see if you can make it out in one piece!

#73 Nightingale

In Nightingale, you’re going to be taken from your homeworld and thrown into a dimension of the Fae. Yep, you’re not in Kansas anymore, and this place is not going to wait on you hand and foot. You’ll need to become a Realmwalker and learn to live off the lands of the Fae and build yourself a new home and life while you walk from realm to realm.

Yes, there are many realms here that’ll you’ll be brought to randomly as you step through portals. Each one has its own unique “flavor”, so be prepared for that.

You’ll have to walk through them in order to region the last home of humans…via Nightingale.

#72 Black Myth: Wukong

Continuing the trend of Soulslikes, Black Myth: Wukong is another entry in the popular genre. Based on the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. players will be taking control of a monkey known only as “The Destined One,” who looks very similar to the titular character Sun Wokong, as they battle through a fantastical rendition of 7th century China against many supernatural beings and creatures. Multiple gameplay videos have been released for the game, showing a fluent and hard-hitting combat system with stunning visuals, all running in Unreal Engine 5, making the game set one of the first major projects to use the new engine.

#71 Kristala

Have you ever dreamed of being a cat? We’re really asking that. It’s not wrong if you said “yes,” we’re not here to shame anyone!

We’re asking because, in Kristala, you can be a cat warrior and attempt to free your land from the forces of evil!

To do so, you must use your catlike abilities to beat enemies, navigate the environments, and do what needs to be done. Your cat warrior will be what you want them to become. So see what works for you, and become the true cat’s meow! Yes, we did make that joke. You’re welcome. Oh, you didn’t like that joke? Too bad!

#70 Neo Berlin 2087

You are the detective known as Nolan. As a detective, you solve cases. It’s what you do. But when the police chief of Neo Berlin is brutally murdered, your next case will change everything. To learn the truth, you seek out the police chief’s daughter, Natalie. She holds the answers you need, but things only get more complicated as you find her.

Neo Berlin 2087 will take you through an “emotionally charged” story where threats are everywhere, and the deeper you go into the mystery, the darker things will get. What is the conspiracy behind the events you’re trying to solve? You’ll need to survive the city and the wastelands outside to find out.

#69 Ashfall

Welcome to the world of Ashfall, where an AI uprising has led to the world being destroyed by nukes! We’re sure we’ve heard of that plotline before…

Regardless, as one of the few survivors, you’ll wander through this new wasteland in a desperate bid to find the Core of Creation. The RPG elements pertain to how you handle your weapons. You’ll have nine “shooting styles” that you can pick from and evolve as you go on. Will you go in guns blazing with a weapon in each hand? Or will you focus on making every shot blow your foes away?

Experiment, explore, and have fun as you try and rescue civilization.

#68 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#67 The First Descendant

The First Descendant is an upcoming action RPG title that throws players into a protagonist that has become a Descendant. This is an individual given powers and tasked with saving humanity. With a looming threat of annihilation from an otherworldly force, players will are put into the frontlines to protect humanity. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like you must endure this fight alone. From what the developers have unveiled so far, players can expect support for up to four-player co-op.

#66 Sand Land

Based on the story by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land will take gamers into a unique world where people and demons both have a problem: there’s not enough water! That sucks!

You’ll play as the “Fiend Prince,” Beelzebub. With his two comrades, you’ll journey across a vast desert in search of a mythical spring that could end everyone’s woes! But, naturally, it won’t be an easy adventure, as monsters and foes will try to stop you.

Another key twist is that instead of fighting with your characters, you’ll build up vehicles to fight monsters for you! You can also set up a base within the desert and slowly grow it until it’s a city!

#65 Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom has had a banger of a 2023 and has brought many of its franchises to bear so that fans could see just what they had to offer compared to other companies.

In 2024, they aim to continue that trend by bringing other franchises back from beyond. For example, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally coming out. That might surprise many of you since it’s been a decade since the last one, not including the “remaster.”

The game aims to build upon the original title but also fill the developers’ wishes of making improvements and changes that they couldn’t before. So go forth and create the story you want to in this fantasy world.

#64 Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

Before you say anything, be sure you notice the “PC” part of our title, as that’s the keyword here. Yes, Final Fantasy XVI is out on PS5 right now, and people think it’s a possible “Game of the Year” contender. But as Sony has shown plenty in recent years, they want even more people to play their titles, so they’re bringing it to PC.

The game will be welcomed on the system, so long as it’s optimized, as many haven’t gotten to enjoy the story of Clive and his quest for revenge. The game is a significant departure from what Square Enix has done with their prized franchise, so it’ll be interesting to see what others think as they play it.

#63 ARK 2

If you remember the first ARK title, you’ll know that it was quite a thing, and we mean that in the good way. But now, ARK 2 looks to take it to the next level in every conceivable way.

Mainly in that ARK 2 will have you on a strange land where humans and dinosaurs co-exist (for lack of a better term) and you have no idea how you got there yourself! Now, alongside a certain ARK hero (voice by none other than Vin Diesel yourself, you’ll have to scour the land, build yourself up, and figure out the history of all that is there.

The game is expansive and lets you do what you want in it, including mod the heck out of it if that’s what you want!

#62 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The next entry in the cult classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, the upcoming survival horror FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally set to release (hopefully) next year. The sequel will see players once again entering the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone as they take on many different enemies and anomalies as discover an epic tale that they will be able to shape with their actions. Players will need to manage their weapons and resources in order to survive the harsh environments of the Exclusion Zone.

The game was meant to release in December of 2022, but the Ukrainian development team put the game’s development on hold due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Development has since resumed and the game is now set to release in 2024.

#61 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Oh, look! Ichiban is back! That can only mean nice and totally not weird things are about to happen, right?

Yeah, we all know better than that! Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban as he attempts to build up a new life for himself while still being tied to the Yakuza life he has known for so long. The game will apparently “fill in the gaps” between certain entries while still being its own thing.

The turn-based RPG combat and quests will be present, given their success in the previous title, and things are likely to get even crazier in the sequel. So, if nothing else, prepare for things to get nuts.

#60 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#59 Persona 3 Reload

Atlus has been on quite a roll ever since they released their fifth mainline title. They’ve brought many of their games to numerous platforms, and now, they’re remaking the entry that truly brought a shift to their series via Persona 3 Reload.

The game will give a complete makeover to the OG title and adorn it with updated graphics, UI, music, voice acting, and more. The title takes place in a world where a gateway to another dimension has unlocked an extra hour during the day. Now, a group of students must come together and unlock their Personas so they can save the world from the monsters that lurk within the realm of Tartarus!

#58 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Ditch your boring old car and take a spin through Hong Kong in a ridiculously nice car in this upcoming racing game, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. There’s no need for story building in this franchise. The focus is instead placed on creating the most realistic and breathtaking views for your dream car race. This newest addition will include cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge, Bugatti, and more as you drive through a 1:1 scale Hong Kong Island. Also don’t worry, they want you to drive in style, so your avatar is also customizable. If you like expensive cars, this is the game for you!

#57 Towers of Aghasba

In many games that feature you building up things like a town or city, not much care is given to the surrounding environment. But in Towers of Aghasba, that’s not the case. In fact, you’ll have to go through the game to keep the balance between man and nature.

On one side of the equation, you’ll start a village for people of your tribe and then slowly grow it so that they can thrive and expand. But on the other side of the equation, you’ll travel around the island you’re on and help rebuild and regrow the ecosystems so that nature can thrive once more.

#56 The Lost Wild

Have you ever feared coming into close contact with dinosaurs? If so, you might want to stay away from The Lost Wild.

The game puts you on a mysterious island that is full of dinosaurs while also being full of facilities that were clearly run by humans once upon a time. What led you to this place? What happened to the other humans that were there?

To get answers, you’ll dive deeper into the island while also being mindful of all the dinosaurs around you! Not all are threats, but plenty will come after you if you give them the chance. Get the supplies and weapons you need to survive and get out alive.

#55 Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

There have been plenty of video games that have dived into the world of movies and TV shows and attempted to flesh things out for fans who wanted more. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will do that in a new way by taking things to the period between the two cult-classic films.

In it, you’ll play a detective who was affected by the infamous blackout by losing his job. But then, he’s brought back into the fold. But why would someone need to find a Replicant when they’re all gone?

See the world of the movies in a new light as a new story unfolds, and see where all the mysteries lead.

#54 Skate Story

Believe it or not, there have been a slew of video games recently that have been focused on skateboarding. Why? Well, why not? In Skate Story, you will be part of arguably the most unique skateboarding story ever.

That’s because you’re not playing your typical boarder. You’re playing a demon who was told by the devil that if they skateboard to the moon and eat it, they’ll be free of their cursed existence.

So what’s a demon to do? Grind and kickflip their glory! Along the way, your demon will become the best around and might learn a few lessons along the way.

#53 Project Eve

The good news is that we know “Project Eve” is now going to be called Stellar Blade, and it looks like a game that mixes plenty of familiar themes together to create a fun experience.

For example, like many titles out there right now, it’s a Soulslike game with numerous hack-n-slash elements. It also has a female protagonist who might be trying to steal Bayonetta’s thunder, but we digress.

The team behind it has promised stellar graphics and gameplay controls that will make full use of the PS5 controller. Until we hear more about it, we’ll have to guess how it looks and plays.

#52 Nine Sols

It’s not often that you see a hand-drawn video game. It’s quite a process to get it done, but when it’s done right, it looks incredible.

Nine Sols is one such title, and it features a mix of “Asian fantasy” and certain mechanics that FromSoftware would be proud of. In this realm, there are nine leaders that our hero needs to take out. But you won’t be slashing your way to victory. Instead, you’ll use deflection to get close to your foes to take them out.

Will you be able to get your people to the promised land? Or will your quest fall short?

#51 Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn

Many people have dreamed of being a king or noble but aren’t always prepared for the numerous tasks that await them. In Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn, you’ll have the opportunity to see just how grand a ruler’s vision has to be.

After a war leaves your lands devastated, you must rebuild them to reclaim your power and wealth. But how will you do that? That’s up to you! You can rally the people and build something grand the right way. Or you can carry out missions to steal and destroy others to fill up your treasuries.

Your decisions affect what kind of ruler you’ll be.

#50 Replaced

Everyone fears a world that becomes a dystopia, and we’ve come up with quite a few that should terrify us to our core. Replaced takes that idea in a different direction but features a dystopia set in the 1980s within America.

You are an AI who has been put into a human body. It’s not what you want, but you must deal with it. Another thing you have to deal with is the corrupt society that is all around you. Humans are seen as something to be harvested for their organs, and you must find a way to survive in this place.

But what mysteries will unfold as you try to simply survive?

#49 Robobeat

Here’s another thing that you likely have seen lately: music-themed games focused on combat. Robobeat continues that trend by putting you in the role of a robot bounty hunter who has to catch a rather wily target by defeating hordes of enemies while shooting to the beat of the music!

You can take on the music and combat in many ways, and you can even upload your personal tracks to make the game twist to your desires. Plus, you can upgrade and outfit your weapons so they fit how you want to play, and you can always take on the levels again to see if you do better.

#48 The Spirit of the Samurai

There are many tales of Samurai and the dangers they faced to protect their homes and kingdoms. In The Spirit of the Samurai, you’ll play as three warriors attempting to protect their home from an army of monsters.

Specifically, a monstrous Oni has unleashed their army of the undead, and only these three can take it on. Play as a Samurai, a brave spirit, and a cat to save the day! Oh, did we say cat? We meant a “warrior cat.”

The game features stop-motion style graphics and will give you a unique feel as you work through various locations inspired by Japanese folklore.

Kicking has been part of video games since nearly the beginning, but Anger Foot might be the most creative use of feet you’ll see in a while. You see, the name of this game is simply kicking until nothing is in your way anymore. We’re being serious. You’ll work your way through levels kicking the crap out of anything that gets in your path. Alive or inanimate, they will be kicked by you!

Yes, you have guns you can use, too, but it’s not the same! You can use your feet in various ways while enjoying an insane soundtrack that will make you want to kick things even harder.

#46 Rise of the Ronin

Yes, we know we already talked about Samurai. But Ronin are Samurai without masters, and Rise of the Ronin will take that story and run with it in a deep narrative influenced by your choices.

Japan is at a crossroads in its history. There are influencers from outside and inside the country that aim to shape the country’s future. As a masterless being, you can determine what you feel is best and then set out to achieve your goals.

Team Ninja are behind the gameplay, so you can be assured that things will be fast, furious, fun to play, and easy to pick up.

So, what will Japan look like when you’re done?

#45 Homeworld 3

Strategy games like Homeworld 3 are always a blast to play in a single-player style because it showcases how one person can see a situation differently than another.

The game is about spacefaring races trying to save their civilization while also dealing with opposing forces trying to get the better of them. How you decide to deal with these foes is up to you, which is where much of the fun lies in the title.

You’ll command massive ships and vast fleets so you can gain victory. But can you use enough of your smarts to save as many as possible? You’ll find out when you take command.

#44 The Plucky Squire

Another trope that the video game space has fallen into is not having enough “unique ideas” to make every game feel special. Thankfully, titles like The Plucky Squire will prove that there are still original thoughts to go around.

In the game, you’ll play as a storybook hero who finds himself in a literal new dimension. The third dimension, to be precise. Yeah, the villain of his story kicked him and his friends out into the real world, and he will be a problem to deal with.

You’ll jump between the 2D and 3D worlds to try and save the story and put the villain in his place.

#43 Frostpunk 2

If you thought the cold was over, you were sorrily mistaken. Frostpunk 2 will put you back into the frozen world after a terrifying blizzard decimated everything so long ago.

The people of your city are looking for you to not only keep them warm but keep them happy. That’s not easy to do when everyone wants something, and there’s never enough to go around. So what are you to do?

You’ll start by building your city and ensuring that it can withstand the outside forces. Then, you’ll focus on the inside forces and see how long you can last with everyone pulling at you in different directions.

#42 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Sometimes, you just want a single-player title that will let you do one thing and lets you do it very well. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is that game in many respects, and it should NOT be mocked for being on this list.

This is easily one of the most accurate and realistic simulators you’ll ever see in the gaming space, and we’re not kidding about that. The game is so accurate it’s been used for scientific testing and has trained actual pilots out in the world right now.

Want to be a pilot someday? Then start your journey with this simulator!

#41 Tekken 8

How’s this for a plot twist? Yep, we’re putting Tekken 8 at the top of this list, even though it’s technically a multiplayer title. But that’s the rub, isn’t it? It can be played with friends, or you can focus on your personal story in the game and beat the crap out of online players you don’t know!

Plus, Bandai Namco has been building up the story mode, and the next game will take the feud between Jin and Kazuya to new heights. Oh, and Jin’s mother is finally back!

When you add that to the other modes for you to try out, the beautiful graphics, and the deep combat system, you’ll find plenty of things to do on your own here.

#40 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be another game that you can enjoy by yourself or with a group of super-powered friends. From the Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady, the upcoming game starring the popular super-criminal team brought together by Amanda Waller with the mission to… well, kill the Justice League. Taking place in an open-world Metropolis, an invading Brainiac has been able to brainwash members of the Justice League like The Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Superman, among others.

Being able to choose between Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Dead Shot, and King Shark, players will have to use their abilities, gadgets, and “wits” to find a way to defeat both the mind-controlled heroes as well as the invading alien force.

#39 Star Wars Outlaws

#38 Grand Theft Auto VI

While we can’t confirm that Grand Theft Auto VI will come out in 2024, there is a strong belief that, at the very least, we’ll hear more from Rockstar Games about it. The title is one of many “potential games” that could make 2024 a big year for gaming, and it’s not hard to see why.

After all, the 5th title in the mainline series helped set the tone for longevity by being at the top of the market for basically a decade!

Can Rockstar Games replicate that? Who can say? But we know they have what it takes to make games shine, and that might be all they need.

#37 I.G.I Origins

If you remember the original title from 2000, you’ll understand its impact on gaming. Fast forward a couple of decades, and you’ll get to see the world it built in a new light via I.G.I Origins.

The game will take place before the original game’s events and put you in the role of Michael King. You can call him Regent and use him however you want. As a special agent for a “unique agency,” you can choose to be the ultimate spy and outsmart your foes without firing a shot. Or you can pick the biggest and best weaponry and destroy all your foes before they can fire back.

#36 Outpost: Infinity Siege

There are plenty of games out there that love blending genres to give you the best possible gameplay experience, and Outpost: Infinity Siege mixes two genres in unique ways.

The title puts you on a planet that is full of enemies and possibilities. You’ll command a mobile outpost that you can upgrade however you want. Specifically, you’ll upgrade it to handle all the different foes you’ll face so they’ll get wiped off the map while you keep moving forward.

Plus, you can pilot a mech yourself to take out those ahead of you. So build up your ultimate base, and don’t let anything get close!

#35 Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Doesn’t that sound cool? To be an “envoy of death”? We all know that there are games that take place in the afterlife, and Soulslinger: Envoy of Death is another one of those titles.

You are in Limbo, and there’s a power struggle going on. A cartel is in this realm, trying to harvest power for itself. You can’t let that happen. So, go through the realms of darkness and attempt to stop their plans.

Along the way, you’ll gain new powers and possibly make allies to help you on your journey. But be warned! This is the afterlife, so not everyone likes playing by the rules.

#34 Luna Abyss

Prisoners often have to do insane things in video games, and Luna Abyss is no different. You’re a criminal who is sent to a “mimic moon” that has a weird structure on it that needs investigation. But from the moment you set foot within the structure, you’re not just being watched; you’re being guided.

The structure is old, filled with memories and life, and it seems drawn to you for an unknown reason. The deeper you go, the more the mysteries will unfold, and the more you’ll feel the presence of what’s inside.

With a weapon in one hand and special abilities to use in the other, you’ll have to fight your way through to survive.

#33 Unrecord

Arguably one of the most unique games on this list, Unrecord will put you in the role of a cop, but with a key twist. Instead of most games where you’ll see things through his eyes, you’ll specifically see things through the “eyes” of his body cam.

Through that footage and your choices, you’ll guide your officer through multiple events and attempt to learn the truth about what’s going on around you.

How you get through the game is entirely up to you. You can be a force of nature and blast your way through, or be stealthy and avoid all conflicts. The choice is yours.

#32 Clockwork Revolution

Time, huh? Thanks for the tip.

In Clockwork Revolution, you play someone who has found a time machine. But after using it, you realize something very important. Specifically, your home of Avalon was shaped entirely by going back in time and screwing with events.

As a result, you will go back in time to those events and change things. But, as all time travel fans know, once you alter something in the past, the future changes with it. You’ll watch after each journey as your home and relationships change. But will they change for the better? Or will they be worse? These are the consequences you’ll have to think about.

#31 Manor Lords

Who doesn’t love a city-building title? Oh, you all do? Great to hear, as you’ll love Manor Lords if that’s the case. The title allows you to build up your own manor and land how you see fit and then expand it as you gain more wealth.

One thing you’ll notice is that the style of building is organic. That means you’re not just putting down a building anywhere. You have to work to make everything happen, giving you more realistic towns and cities to work with.

Manage your resources to build yourself up, and prepare to defend what you have against enemy hordes!

#30 Beast

Sometimes, there’s nothing left to do but burn to the ground those who have ruined your life. In Beast, you play a soldier who was a slave for ten years before finally being able to escape. But when you return to your homeland, it’s not what you remember.

A mad king sits on the throne, leading to unspeakable disasters happening all over. There’s a plague gripping the people and land, and it’s your job to make it disappear.

Your actions will determine how you harness the “beast within.” Will you let it control you? Or will you attempt to do a “holy quest” to free your homeland? The choice is yours.

#29 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The original Hellblade title was one that blew the minds of many due to how it told a unique story of loss and psychological trauma, all wrapped up in a psychedelic journey. Now, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is set to take that concept to the next level, even if we don’t fully know all that’s coming.

The trailer that was shown for the game does seem to point to more of Norse mythology coming to life in a monstrous way, and one has to wonder what dangers and visuals we’re going to see. Things are likely going to expand in terms of both scope of the world, and the scope of combat.

Either way…this will be a journey you don’t want to miss.

#28 Alone in the Dark

For a single-player game as spooky as its title, look out for the reimagining of Alone in the Dark! In this psychological horror game, take a trip down South in the 1920s to explore the Derceto Manor. You will play as either Emily Hartwood, who is looking for her missing uncle, or as private investigator Edward Carnby while you explore this insanely creepy home for the mentally ill. There is a great mix of gameplay, including fighting monsters, solving puzzles, and exploring the world around you as you gather clues. As you interact with the residents and uncover horrible monsters, you will have to battle on the edge of mystery and insanity in order to stop an evil plot from happening.

#27 Paranormal Tales

We’ve all heard of the “found footage” genre, right? They’re the tales of “real people” who happened to record the misadventures and terrors that befell them and those who watch it try to uncover the truth.

In Paranormal Tales, you’ll get to experience multiple horrifying tales from the viewpoint of those recording their doom. Each tale is unique and has a different setting, a different ending, and more. You’ll need to explore all that’s going on and see if you can even make it to the end of the story.

What horrors await you in these tales? You’ll find out when you play!

#26 Bye Sweet Carole

Bye Sweet Carole is arguably one of the most unique games on our list. Why? Because it’s a completely hand-drawn title that harkens back to animated movies of long ago. You will play Lana Benton, a young girl who is thrown into a mystery that will take her to horrifying places and other dimensions!

Through her, you’ll learn about the fate of another young girl named Carole, who had to flee an orphanage long ago. An orphanage that is now overrun with rabbits! Yes, that’s a terrifying thing, okay?

You’ll have to transform into one of those rabbits and work your way through the dimensions to learn the truth and get out in one piece!

#25 Tormented Souls 2

Oh yeah, Caroline Walker is back, and things will be just as bad for her this time as it was in her last adventure!

She desires nothing more than to just be with her sister and have a “normal life.” But you all know that’s impossible for her. So when her sister Anna falls ill, Caroline will have to wander haunted and supernatural places to find a way to cure her.

Like before, Caroline will have to face horrors of terrifying nature and have to craft weapons to combat them. Everything you find can be put to work as a weapon, so don’t miss an opportunity to make something great and stay alive!

#24 ILL

When a town randomly goes mad and horrifying things happen within, it’s up to you to determine why that was and whether you can survive the madness yourself.

Make no mistake, this game is there to creep you out, freak you out, and make you wish you didn’t have a queasy stomach. It revels in its “dismemberment system” that will take the blood and gore to new heights. Plus, the monsters you face aren’t mindless vessels. They can be clever, and if you’re not equally clever, you’ll be overrun by them.

Survival is all about strategy and using what’s around you to your advantage. So if you survive, you’ll have earned it.

#23 The Retrieval

How about a VR adventure to shake things up? In The Retrieval, you’ll be set in the far future, where humanity has long been a part of the stars. But things take an odd turn when a vessel that’s been missing for over two centuries suddenly shows up at your doorstep.

Your orders are to see what happened to the vessel and its crew and report back. But nothing is ever that simple, right?

Through your VR headset, you’ll wander around the ship known as Prometheus, solve puzzles through your controllers, and attempt to figure out the truth. But space has a way of twisting things and making them even scarier than you realize. So be careful.

#22 Beneath

For Noah Quinn, being underwater is nothing new to him. He’s a diver known for going deeper and deeper into the ocean. But what happens when he finds something within the ocean that is beyond description? Well, that’s what Beneath is all about.

Noah is now trapped in an “underwater world” that has dangers all around. But the dangers also lie within his mind! As you progress, you must ensure Noah doesn’t succumb to madness.

Another issue is resources. While Noah can access guns and ammo, they’re not unlimited. Plus, not every enemy is susceptible to bullets. Use what you can wisely and try to make it out alive.

#21 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Recently announced for PC, The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria will be a treat for all those who love the epic fantasy world of J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. This is an upcoming fantasy game that focuses on survival and crafting in the mountainous caverns of Moria, home to the dwarves of Middle-Earth. Adventuring into the mines beneath the Misty Mountains, players will find themselves on a journey to reclaim the lost treasures of Khazad-dûm. The game will feature procedurally generated mines and caverns, which means no two expeditions into Moria will be the same. It’ll also offer online co-op alongside solo gameplay, so this looks like one of the best upcoming fantasy games to jump into with friends next year.

#20 Enotria: The Last Song

What happens when music and stagecraft freeze the world you know? That’s the question in Enotria: The Last Song.

The game puts you in an Italian-inspired place where the world has been put into stasis. However, you have been able to break free of the world’s hold and must try to do the same with everyone else.

As you battle through foes, you’ll get masks, and those masks will grant you power. Specifically, they’ll give you new “roles” that you can embody to help take the fight to the one behind this “play.” The more you grow, the more talents you can unlock and the more powerful you become.

#19 Alterborn

When the world ends, but you somehow survive, what other path is there but to go forward? In Alterborn, you are a human who was able to endure the end of the world. But the cost of that survival was high. You are basically a monster, and many view you as that.

However, you have a choice about what you become. You can focus on keeping your humanity and get revenge on those that destroyed the world, or you can embrace the darkness within you and see just how much power you can gain.

You’ve already lost the world; will you lose yourself as well?

#18 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the realm of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, there are two beings that you need to be mindful of: the living and the dead. Banishers are humans who attempt to eliminate the spirits that linger in our world. But when a couple finds themselves on opposite ends of the “living spectrum,” a new mission must be carried out.

You’ll go through this mysterious and intense world to find a way to bring your lover back. But it won’t be easy. Both characters have unique abilities to use to get rid of threats, but in the end, it’ll be your choice how the story ends.

#17 ALOFT

Plenty of games will let you build grand ships and help you set sail for adventure on them. But how many of those games can you honestly say will let you pilot an entire island? Not many? That’s what we thought.

Aloft is exactly what we teased. You’ll be on a floating island and use the winds around you, including a hurricane, to help get around this great sky and reach other islands. Once you do, you can search them for resources so you can build up your island!

Plus, there are enemies to fight, and that means a good time all around!

#16 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Yes, we know, there are all sorts of remakes being made all the time and all over the place. But Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake might just be the one that fans are looking forward to the most in some ways because the original title was not just a classic, but a franchise maker.

You’ll be the Prince on his quest to save the princess from dark threats. Armed with your trusty dagger that wields the mythical sands of time, you’ll be able to reverse time in order to fix mistakes, or learn from your foes in order to better counter them.

Again, the original game was a classic, so now imagine it with modern graphics and quality of life updates! Exactly.

#15 Yet Another Fantasy Title

If you’re expecting a “basic fantasy title” here, you’re actually in the wrong spot more or less. Because Yet Another Fantasy Title actually is a fantasy title…that makes fun of past fantasy titles from top to bottom. Such as how the main character is a Rogue who actually “takes over” the role of hero after “taking” the sword of a knight and stealing his unicorn.

And that’s just the start of the game.

You’ll go on an adventure to craft your own name and take down those who want to lay you low. All the while getting all sorts of references to past fantasy titles.

#14 New Arc Line

When your family gets a terrible disease, you are determined to save them no matter what! That leads you to the “new world” where people live in luxury and everything seems perfect. But as we all know, such a place doesn’t exist.

You’ll soon see the filth and corruption that fills the place, and due to that, you resolve to work the system to get what you need.

Go through the “new world” and gain allies, set things in motion, take down those in charge, and more! Whatever it takes so you can find that cure and free your family from their burden. Can you make the “tough calls” to make that happen?

#13 Ninja Simulator

Ninja Simulator’s title tells you everything you need to know about this game. Players are taking the role of a ninja mercenary hired to take out different clans in feudal Japan. Use the darkness as an ally and steer clear from the sights of your enemies. This game is about stealth and using your abilities to silently eliminate your targets without being caught. Do you have what it takes to eliminate a small army without drawing attention? What better way to find out than by giving Ninja Simulator a shot?

#12 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Picture this, please. The world has gotten an undead problem. But this time, it’s because of the gods! Yep, the gods are trying to take over the world with an undead army, and they’re doing a pretty good job of wrecking humanity.

So, in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll be part of a coalition of humans who are tired of losing and are doing everything they can to fight back. You’ll need to use magic and might to push back the armies of the undead and take the fight right to the gods!

But whether that works out will be up to you. Think you’re up to the challenge?

#11 I, The Inquisitor

We warn you, for those of a certain faith, this game will not please you in the slightest, so we’ll be delicate about the details.

Basically, the game I, The inquisitor is set in an alternate timeline where a key religious figure changed things in a way that made things much more violent…for non-believers.

Fast forward a bit and now you are one of the inquisitors who are charged with ridding the world of evil. But in a city that is full of both sin and darkness, that makes it a bit hard to control, especially as the mysteries keep piling up.

The moral choices you make will affect this story, so be careful with how you act in the “name of the Lord”.

#10 Lightyear Frontier

To infinity…and beyond! Oh, wrong lightyear? Our bad.

In Lightyear Frontier, you won’t just be traveling to a new world to explore. Instead, you’re traveling to a new world to grow crops! Yes, we’re being serious here. The game focuses on farming and has you building up a nice place to show off alien crops in all their many forms.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty to do in this world. There’s a hidden history here you can explore. Plus, you can gather numerous resources to build things like a home for your farm. Oh, and did we mention you’ll get to pilot a mech in the game and upgrade it? Because you can!

#9 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

One of the greatest gaming sagas ever will have one of its best titles reborn for a more modern age!

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater rewinds the clock back to the days of the Cold War, where Naked Snake is about to go on a mission that’ll set up the course of history.

But his battle will be more personal than he could ever know, as he will go up against his mentor, The Boss, and her handpicked squad of powerful soldiers.

Use various tactics, including stealth, to overcome the odds and save the world while setting the wheels in motion for the rest of the saga.

#8 Silent Hill 2 Remake

If we’re being honest, the Silent Hill franchise peaked long ago. But, then, the “reboot” that could’ve saved it, headed up by Hideo Kojima, was canceled by Konami after they unceremoniously fired him.

It took years for any word of the franchise to come out. But it did come, and part of it arrives with the Silent Hill 2 Remake. The beloved PS2 title that made the franchise famous will be getting the PS5 treatment, which should mean quality from top to bottom.

The reveal trailer surprised many with how lifelike the characters and world looked. One can only imagine how such graphics will terrify players when the time comes.

#7 Phantom Hellcat

Allow us to introduce you to Phantom Hellcat, a game with a literal theatrical presentation that is going to be hard to forget.

In the game you’ll play as Jolene, a rebellious daughter whose mother was the guardian of a theater where demons were imprisoned. When one of the seals to that prison breaks, the demons take her mother. Now, Jolene must learn the stagecraft her mother once did and put the demons back in their place.

It won’t be easy, because in these “plays”, the world and “actors” might not be all that they seem to be. But for Jolene to save her mother, she must learn the tricks and ways to move throughout the “worlds” in order to right the balance.

#6 Fable

The newest game in the franchise, Fable has not announced much about it’s story or gameplay. In a single trailer released for the game, we can guess that the self-aware fantasy storytelling could play a big role in the game. We are introduced to nature and magic living hand-in-hand as we contemplate what it means to be a hero or a villain. Then the fairy we’ve been following around is suddenly swallowed up by a toad. “Not all stories have a happy ending, but yours has yet to be written,” is such an excellent way to set up a story! Rumor has it that this will be an open-world RPG for you to explore, making it a great single player game coming soon.

#5 Marvel’s Wolverine

X-men fans, get excited! Wolverine is getting his own game hopefully in 2024! Marvel’s Wolverine will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive starring the surly mutant with the razor-sharp claws. So far, we only have an announcement teaser trailer to go off of, but it shows us a gritty, hairy Logan in the aftermath of a bar fight. Already, we’re off to a great start! The details of the bloody knuckles and hairy arms show us that the developers are going for the essence of the character, and they have even mentioned their intention to have an emotion-driven story for the game that respects the original character. With promises of cutting-edge gameplay and lots of gauging, let’s hope we get to see more of this game soon!

#4 Pragmata

Very little is known of Capcom’s upcoming action-adventure title Pragmata. The enigmatic reveal trailer showed what will likely be the two stars of the game: a being in an astronaut suit that speaks with a robotic voice and a little girl that seems to have special abilities, one of them being able to breathe in space. Capcom’s official description of the game says that it is a game that is set in a “dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon,” but as we move closer to the release of the new IP, more details will hopefully be shared.

#3 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The continuation of the retelling of one of gaming’s most influential titles, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the three-part remake project and will be picking up right after the story-shifting ending of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake left off. With the party leaving Midgar and journeying out into the world to find Sephiroth, there are many lingering questions that need to be answered, none more important than the implications that were introduced at its predecessor’s shocking conclusions. With the fates of Cloud, Zack, Aerith, and the rest of the world now up in the air, we will have to wait and see what happens as the Unknown Journey continues next winter!

#2 Mass Effect 5

There was a time when Bioware was the king of RPGs, and they had epic titles on the PC that gamers could enjoy easily without needing a super-powerful system.

However, in recent times, they’ve really struggled. However, with Mass Effect 5, many truly hope things are about to turn around. After the disaster of the 4th title, Bioware has promised a “return to form” that gamers can enjoy.

Of course, we’ve heard such promises before from various development teams, including Bioware. So, will this one be different? Will it come out in 2024? We’ll have to wait and see if they can…Shepherd…us across the stars.

#1 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the fourth game in the Dragon Age franchise. The games and their DLCs revolve around the continent of Thedas, but each game is centered on a different character and point of time. The story so far has involved a gradual takeover of the Darkspawn and demons called the Blight. The exact plot of this fourth installation is not known yet, but the main character has been confirmed to be Solas, an important character in previous games. Plus the story will take place in Tevinter, which has not been shown in the franchise yet, but has been mentioned. The game developer, BioWare, has mentioned that this game will be single-player focused and will be easy to jump into for players who are new to the franchise. So whether you’re curious or a long-time fan, you’ll want to keep an eye out for this one.