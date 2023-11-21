Top 9 Upcoming Looter Shooters of 2024

Looter shooters may not be the longest tenured genre in gaming, but they have made their impact, and 2024 will be full of them.

#9 Ashfall

We’ll start with a game that gives you plenty of options and a vast world to explore as you try to reach your goal.

Ashfall puts you in a wasteland and asks you to search for the “Core of Creation,” which might be able to save everything. But the thing that you might be interested in is the deep combat system that’ll let you choose various styles to wield guns in. You can be a dual wielder, have the best precision in the world, go for maximum firepower, or do whatever you want.

Plus, you can recruit other characters you find in the world to help you on your journey.

#8 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

We’re going to show you two entries from this franchise on this list, but we’re starting with Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland as it’ll be the one that comes out the soonest.

The title takes you not to one of the world’s big cities but to a smaller place known as Silver Creek. Resting in the middle of America, you’d think nothing sinister would happen here. But overnight, things take a turn for the worse, and The Division is called to figure out what’s going on and why certain factions are rising up.

With an expansive campaign, day/night cycles, and more, you’ll have plenty to do to save this place.

#7 The First Descendant

Here’s another looter shooter that you can play with friends, and you’ll have cool powers to boot!

The First Descendant puts you in a world where an alien invasion threatens to wipe out the remains of humanity, and a group known as the Descendants is the only thing holding back the tide. As you would expect from a game like this, each Descendant has different abilities and skills they can use in battle. As such, you’ll want to try each out and see just how far you can push them.

Then, team up with friends, fight massive boss battles and get new weapons to blast through foes.

#6 Alterborn

How far would you go to survive the end of the world? In Alterborn, you’ll discover one of the darker paths one can take. The game’s setting puts you in a wiped-out world where monsters run rampant, and you have been transformed into a monster yourself that you’re struggling to cope with.

But even with your doubts and fears, you’ll take the fight to the other monsters and attempt to free this world! But how you do that is a key choice. You can choose to keep your humanity intact and fight that way. Or, you can succumb to the power within and see what new powers “the Phantom” can grant you!

#5 Nakwon: Last Paradise

How’s this for a fun twist? Nakwon: Last Paradise is a looter shooter set within a zombie apocalypse! That won’t crank up the action and danger at all!

In the game, you’ll play as a survivor stuck in Seoul, South Korea. Your mission is simple: survive. That won’t be easy with zombies everywhere, but you’ll have to try! Look for everything and anything you can use to get you through the next phase of your journey. You can even sell things to make money to buy items later on!

But know this! Every time you die, you lose everything. So be careful with every step that you take!

#4 Earth From Another Sun

Not all looter shooters are built the same way, and some of them come in the form of a galaxy-wide MMO for you to play with your friends. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

Regarding Earth From Another Sun, you’ll be put into a galaxy where you can do just about anything you want. That includes going around fighting enemies and building up massive armies to try to take over everything! We’re sure many of you would love to do that path.

But there are more nuanced ways to handle things, too. So once you’re done with the looter shooter style, you might want to try those.

#3 Tom Clancy’s The Division 3

While we are putting Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 on this list, we should make it clear that it’s not likely to come out in 2024. Why? It was JUST announced in September, and the team at Massive Entertainment, who will work on this game, are currently working on two other titles. One of them is set on Pandora, and the other is in a galaxy far, far away. Get our drift?

Regardless, the gameplay should be similar to what you’ve done before in the original titles, including going to various zones and trying to get more gear to fight off foes. The only question will be about where the game is set.

#2 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

These last two entries will be a bit ironic, given their “states” and whether fans will enjoy them. We will start with Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which Bungie recently delayed. Or, at least, they said it was delayed, then they said it wasn’t. It’s confusing.

Regardless, this is the final DLC for their sci-fi title. It’ll bring everything and everyone that you’ve campaigned alongside together to fight The Witness and stop their plans for the universe. New locations and powers will help make the content stand out.

But will it be enough, given all that’s happened? Only time will tell.

#1 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

We acknowledge that Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League isn’t exactly as hyped as many people want it to be due to the numerous delays and questionable gameplay mechanics that the title has been showing off.

The fact that it’s become a looter shooter is also questionable in the eyes of many fans, but that seems to be what Rocksteady Games is going for, so it’ll be curious what happens with it.

If nothing else, gamers can enjoy taking on Brainiac and the controlled Justice League and seeing if they can survive the experience. We’re sure they’ll do fine…

…or maybe they won’t. It’s hard to say.