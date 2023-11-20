Starfield’s Steam Reviews Have Fallen Into “Mixed” Category Rating!

You can often tell the success of a video game in two ways regarding its sales. If it’s had an excellent launch, then the hype and excitement for the title were well executed and built up so that gamers HAD to buy the game no matter what it was like once they got it. The other way to gauge its success is how many people play it and like it well AFTER the game’s launch. For an example of that, let’s look at Starfield. When it first arrived in September, it had lots of praise from critics, and then when fans got it, some agreed with the critics, and others didn’t.

That didn’t matter initially because the game had the biggest launch of any Bethesda title. Ten million people played it relatively early in its life. Plus, like some critics, many were calling it the “game of the generation,” which would fit with the legacy that Bethesda has left in the past with many of their RPGs. However, over time, as gamers started diving deeper into Starfield, they started to notice that the game wasn’t as good as many proclaimed, and several gamers straight-up hated the title or thought it was boring.

At first, it was just a “small movement” of people saying this, but it’s been growing increasingly since the game’s arrival. To that end, on Steam, if you look at the reviews section, you’ll see that both the “recent reviews” and “all reviews” are now definitively in the “Mixed” category.

Currently, there are over 75K user reviews, and when you look at the reviews and their overall score, the game currently has about a 6/10. That’s a far cry from the “game of the generation.”

So, what are they saying about the game that warrants such a score? First, they noted that certain things, like the frequent load screens, are annoying and not something that certain modern titles like this should have.

The bigger issue is that the game has a boring main quest and that exploring the universe isn’t as enjoyable as it should be. Many planets are barren and are only good for scanning lifeforms, which is not exactly thrilling in the eyes of many gamers.

Plus, certain “typical Bethesda issues” are apparent throughout the game, including how the character models look and sound and the bugs throughout the game.

It should be noted that Bethesda is still actively working on the game, so even they know that the game isn’t 100%, and that is likely hurting players’ experiences.