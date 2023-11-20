Splatoon 3 Delivers Shocking Splatfest Results In “Greeting” Debate!

There are many reasons to love games like Splatoon 3, and one of the reasons is that the title has numerous events that draw gamers back in for at least a weekend, if not longer. Yes, one of those events is the Splatfests, and they are easily one of the best things in gaming. After all, they’re fun little contests where you pick a side and then try to win as many matches as possible for your side so your collective team can come out on top! What’s not to love? The latest Splatfest came out this weekend, and the results shocked people by the time it was done.

Based on the Sneak Peak and Halftime results, it seemed like one team would win, but then, the last-place team took the victory! This time, the debate was about “Greetings” and how you greeted someone when you met them in person. Would you greet them with a handshake? Would you greet them with a fist bump? Or would you greet them with a hug? There is no “wrong answer” here because your greeting is based on your experiences and preferences. All of us are different, so we all react differently to seeing certain people.

Anyway, at multiple points during the Splatfest, it seemed Team Fist Bump would be the victory. They were in the lead at two of the three major points during the event. But then, as you can see below, Team Handshake came out on top, and no one is exactly sure how they pulled that off!

SRL Outcomes Team here! No name change this month, but we are excited to bring you the Splatfest results. Congrats to Team Handshake!



Don't worry if you didn't win—everyone who participated gets Super Sea Snails. Be sure to pick yours up! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/4m7ouTZzeR — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 20, 2023

No, seriously, some fans are unsure of how this happened:

This is a shock because while Team Fist Bump got many points for multiple categories, it was Team Handshake that pulled off the victories in the Pro circuit and the Tricolor Battles. That gave them just enough points to eke out a win. Meanwhile, Team Hug had no points whatsoever, which many of you likely find shocking.

The irony, of course, is that this can happen with every Splatfest, and that’s why Splatoon 3 is such a joy to play. You go into an event like this thinking that one team is “guaranteed” to win, and yet, that’s not the case at all.

As for the game’s future, a “Big Run” event will likely come in December, and the new chill season will drop on December 1st! Plus, we still got the second half of the game’s DLC in 2024!