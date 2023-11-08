Splatoon 3 Splatfest Takes “Season’s Greetings” In New Direction

It’s been a busy month or so for Nintendo, and that won’t stop in the upcoming weeks. First, there was a brand new title for Mario that tore up the sales charts and had everyone talking about how “WONDERFUL!” it was. Then, we had a Wario game that dropped, and it made you “Move It!” like never before. Within the next ten days, we’re going to get the remake of a classic Mario RPG, and now, we’ve found out that a new Splatfest will be coming right after. So yeah, it’s been a busy month, and Splatoon 3 will make it busier!

As this year in Splatfests has shown, the topics can be far-ranging and never exactly what you expect. So, what topic will you be debating over this time? Well, it’s about how you greet people when you see them.

SRL Splatfest Research Team here with new findings! The 11th Splatfest theme will be "What's your go-to greeting? Handshake, fist bump, or hug?" As scientists, we're disappointed that "terse nod" was left out, but we'll observe from 4 PM PT on 11/17 to 4 PM PT on 11/19 anyway. pic.twitter.com/97guNaOGec — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 8, 2023

It’s appropriate that this is the topic for a simple reason: we’re about to hit the holiday season, and that means you’ll be greeting plenty of people along the way between family and friends. Everyone is going to want an “interaction” with you, and you’ll find out really quick which one you do the most.

For some, the hug is likely the go-to for events like Thanksgiving because it’s typically about family, and many family members want to get “up close and personal” and hug you. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that’s why it’s on this list.

Then, there’s the handshake, one of the most classic ways of greeting people. But if you think about it, the handshake is kind of an “informal” or even “professional” way of greeting people. Think about it like this: when you meet someone important and you’re trying to make a good first impression, you don’t go for a hug; you extend your hand in a sign of respect and see if they take your hand. So, for many, this is the “best” go-to as it conveys many things without getting too personal.

Finally, there’s the fist bump. This is the “cool greeting” that we’ve developed as a society over the last decade or so. It’s meant to be quick, simple, and symbolic. Plus, it’s been used in all manner of society, not just the “bad groups” that some people associate it with.

So, as you can see, the Splatoon 3 Splatfest that’s coming next weekend will be quite interesting, and it’ll be fun to see what side people pick!