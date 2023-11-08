Industry Insider Claims Major Discount Is Coming For Xbox Series X

I’m sure we don’t have to tell you this, but video games can be an expensive hobby. We have new console platforms and a constant flood of exciting video games to pick up. However, you don’t have to deal with the dread of digging into your wallets to purchase these new thrilling experiences at full price. Whether you’re after a new console or a video game, deals are constantly available, which saves you a bit more money. We’re in November, which means Black Friday and standard holiday season sales. Recently, an industry insider claimed that we will see a significant discount for the Xbox Series X to celebrate these seasonal deals.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that a reliable industry insider, billbil-kun, has unveiled a discount of $150 coming to the Xbox Series X. This Black Friday seasonal sale would bring the console to just $350. It’s potentially a great deal if you’re already in the market to purchase an Xbox Series X or want to purchase the console for someone else as a gift this holiday season. Black Friday is always a fantastic shopping holiday that marks down quite a few hot ticket items for consumers. Best of all, sales centered around Black Friday have continued to expand over the years.

Initially, Black Friday was an in-store shopping event where consumers lined up at their favorite retailers to score incredible deals once the store opened. However, these sales are now more accessible, with consumers accessing deals right online. So rather than roughing it in the cold at your favorite retailer in hopes of getting an item on sale, you can oftentimes purchase them through the retailer’s website. It’s worth noting that we’re still waiting for Microsoft to unveil their Black Friday deals.

Right now, there’s nothing official at the moment to confirm the Xbox Series X is being discounted. But if this discount does prove to be real, it might offer some real competition against Sony and their latest PlayStation 5 Slim model. So, for now, it’s purely a waiting game to see if this discount comes out and just how accessible this deal ends up being. For instance, we could see this discount only for select markets or even retailers. Regardless, we do have quite a bit of time ahead of us before Black Friday arrives.