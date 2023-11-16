Splatoon 3 Gets Chills Season 2023 Just In Time For The Holidays

Nintendo has revealed that Splatoon 3 is getting Chill Season this coming December 1, 2023.

The announcement trailer features the single No Quarters by Chirpy Chirps, with their lead singer Harmony featuring prominently throughout the trailer like she’s in a 1990s MTV station ID.

The trailer confirms the return of a stage from the first Splatoon, the thrilling Bluefin Depot. Bluefin Depot is an abandoned coal mine with a railroad track. This level forces players to make a lot of sideways movements. Its likely to get a slight redesign for its return given the changes that occurred between Splatoon and Splatoon 3.

It also introduces a new stage, Robo ROM-En. From what we can see in the trailer, this stage seems to be inside a shopping mall, with elevators and giant ramen decorations suspended above the ceiling.

Of course, these trailers show us the newest weapons, and it looks like Chill Season will be bringing us variations of the Foil Squeezer, Splat Dualies, Undercover Brella, Custom Blaster, S-BLAST ’92 , Painbrush, REEF-LUX 450, and Splatana Stamper. None of these weapons are completely new, but the details in their variations have not been announced yet.

We do see one entirely new Special Weapon is being introduced. The Splattercolor Screen seems to be a bomb of sorts that releases a screen. Enemies who are in its area of effect and go through the screen start seeing the level in black and white.

Alongside this announcement, Nintendo also revealed changes coming with version 5.2.0, which you can read below.

Changes to amiibo

Added support for the Shiver, Frye, and Big Man amiibo.

Season and Catalog Changes

The number of Catalog Points earned during the Closeout Bonus period has increased from 1.2x to 1.5x.

The Closeout Bonus period runs from one week before the end of the season until the end of the season.

Changes to Notifications

When you receive a notification that a room created with the SplatNet 3 Room Creation feature is joinable, it will be displayed on the screen.

Changes to Tournament Manager

Added support for Splatoon 3 Tournament Manager.

This service works with the Splatoon 3 game and SplatNet 3 to aid users in holding and running tournaments using Private Battles.

Tournament Manager can be accessed from SplatNet 3.

Features related to organizing tournaments can be found by accessing the following URL from a browser on your laptop or personal device: https://c.nintendo.com/splatoon3-tournament

For basic guidance on using this feature, please read How to Use Tournament Manager (Splatoon 3).

This update focuses on adding data for Deep Cut amiibo. We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on weapon balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in December.