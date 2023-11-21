Steam Autumn Sale Launches Just In Time For Black Friday

There’s no shortage of video game sales at any given moment. After all, video games are expensive, as those new AAA releases can really add up. So, if you’re not careful, you can easily sink quite a bit of money into new game purchases. Fortunately, there are several sale events to help keep your bank account from taking a beating. Likewise, we’re in November, and that means Black Friday sales. If you’re trying to save a bit of money, then you’ll want to take advantage of the various sales going on to ensure you’re not paying full price on some of these video game hits. Today, we finally see Steam join the group of various holiday sale events going on now.

Now, Steam is not directly calling this the Black Friday sale event like everyone else. Instead, this is just labeled as their Autumn Sale event. Regardless, the sale lasts around the same duration as most other Black Friday events. That means you can expect the sale to be available until November 28, 2023. Fortunately, you might have already had a heads up on the sale event as we got the official confirmation of the Autumn Sale yesterday when Steam released a trailer teasing the event.

Steam Autumn Sale Event

Battlefield 2042 $9.59

Street Fighter 6 $39.59

Days Gone $16.49

It Takes Two $11.99

Dead By Daylight $7.99

The Outlast Trials $22.49

Wartales $26.24

Deep Rock Galactic $9.89

Fallout 76 $7.99

Doom Eternal $9.99

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord $34.99

The Front $14.99

Project Zomboid $13.39

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 $15.99

A Way Out $4.49

Outer Wilds $14.99

The Rift Breaker $17.99

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $47.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Max Respect/V $9.99

Squad $24.99

Golf With Your Friends $4.94

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contacts 2 $9.99

Again, this is just a small highlight of the games being offered right now through the Steam Autumn Sale event. You will want to check out the official sale yourself to see if anything featured piques your interest or was previously on your backlog. Furthermore, as mentioned, several Black Friday sale events are happening right now. If you don’t have a gaming PC or are just not finding anything of interest, then we have you covered. Check out our Black Friday sale page to see what other gaming deals are currently going on.