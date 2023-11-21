Epic Games Store Kicks Off Their Black Friday Sale Event

We’re in the holiday season. With Thanksgiving approaching, we know that Black Friday will be right after. Of course, the Black Friday sale event has severely changed and evolved over the years. Initially, this sale event was only available for those who were present at their favorite retailers at the opening. That prompted a rush of consumers seeking those incredible discount deals. However, since then, it’s become a week-long event. Consumers can even partake in these sales in the comfort of their homes as they browse the internet for these discounted items. Fortunately, Black Friday sales also mean some stellar video game deals. For instance, we now have the official details for the Epic Games Store Black Friday sale event.

More digital marketplaces are opening the floodgates for discounted deals. One of the latest today is the Epic Games Store. The digital marketplace is one of the more popular storefronts for PC gamers, especially with the free weekly game offerings. As a result, you probably have a rather stacked library of games you didn’t even purchase. If you want to save money, get ready, as we now have the official Epic Games Store Black Friday sale available starting today. The sale is a bit different as instead of just discounting all the games specifically, the eligible titles at a discount will instead get a 33% discount. We’ll list down some of the games featured on the Black Friday Sale page below, along with their standard pricing right now.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale

Note: Eligible games will have an automatic 33% discount added at checkout.

Alan Wake 2 $49.99

The Lord of the Rings Return To Moria $39.99

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition $69.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Deluxe Edition $47.99

Dead Island 2 $59.99

Payday 3 $39.99

Witchfire $39.99

Remnant 2 $49.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $34.99

Ghostrunner 2 $39.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $69.99

The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition $59.99

RoboCop: Rogue City $49.99

The Epic Game Store Black Friday 2023 sale event will last until November 28, 2023. Again, you will want to note that the eligible games will have a 33% discount added when you go to purchase the game. So, you will want to keep that in mind when looking through the various games being discounted. You can view the full page along with the different terms of the sale right here. Meanwhile, we also have a Black Friday sale page for this year, highlighting various gaming discounts you can participate in.