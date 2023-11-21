Humble Bundle Unveils Its Black Friday Sale

Video games can be expensive. We probably don’t have to tell you that. But this entertainment hobby can fetch a steep price in our bank accounts. Likewise, this latest generation of console platforms saw the price hike of new AAA video games. So rather than spending the typical $59.99 for a new game release, we’re instead digging a bit deeper into our wallets for $69.99. So it’s pretty important to know when to purchase a new AAA game and when to put it back on the backlog until it drops in price. Fortunately, there are always sales going on, and if you’re a PC gamer, you will want to check out Humble Bundle.

Humble Bundle just kicked off its Black Friday sale. If you’re unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, this is a digital marketplace store that offers a variety of different video games to purchase. Furthermore, Humble Bundle has offered several bundle deals that allow consumers to save on some video games while also kicking back some of the money towards different charities. But today, we want to focus on their Black Friday sale event that breaks up several games into categories, including publishers to different genres. We’ll list some of the games being offered at a discount below.

Humble Bundle Black Friday Sale

Dave The Diver $15.99

The Callisto Protocol $20.99

Grim Dawn $6.24

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Celeste $4.99

Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition $41.99

Street Fighter 6 $39.59

Evil West $19.99

Resident Evil 4 Remake $39.59

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition $55.99

The Quarry Deluxe Edition $17.49

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Tunic $20.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $48.99

Cult of the Lamb $16.24

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete $34.99

Snowrunner $14.99

That’s just a small look into the various games being offered at a discount. With Black Friday sales going on, if you don’t see anything of interest here, you will likely find something appealing at other retailers. We have a Black Friday 2023 sales page right here. We list out some of the best video game deal discounts that you can take part in right now as we head through the Black Friday holiday sale week. You’ll find sale events from various retailers to official digital marketplaces like Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. There are bound to be some video games you’ll want to pick up and enjoy during your holiday break.