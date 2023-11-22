Rumor: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Is STILL in Development!

It may not still turn out all that great, but at least we know it can still come out.

We know you’ll find this hard to believe, but if this rumor is true, it seems Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still in production after all.

As reported by Dexerto, no less than Jason Schreier broke this rumor. As he stated on Twitter:

“Can’t say whether the KOTOR remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they’re still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then).”

Does this mean we can expect the game to come out soon, or that it will be good? Those are probably not guaranteed, but it’s at least a small turnaround from the torrent of bad news that the project has received in the last year.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was originally announced console exclusive for PlayStation 5 in 2021, with Sony acting as publisher. Shortly after the announcement, the studio in charge, Aspyr Media, was acquired by Embracer.

Unfortunately, as the rumors go, the preview Aspyr demonstrated to Sony and LucasFilm in July of that same year was received very poorly. In fact, it turned out so badly that Aspyr fired two of the staffers in charge of production, and the project was put on pause.

And so the trail of bad news began last September. Fans noticed that Sony deleted their trailer from their channel. Rumor then spread last week that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was cancelled. On the same day, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefour was asked about it, and he did not share any update, stating plainly that whatever response he would make would become a headline. Of course, that is exactly what happened.

But coming back to Schreier’s update, he corroborated an earlier rumor that the project was transferred from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive. Saber happens to be the division of Embracer that was put in charge of Aspyr. So we do have an odd set of circumstances for the game.

If Embracer had not bought Aspyr, the game would have probably already been cancelled all the way back in 2021, a few months after it was announced. However, because of Embracer’s own management mistakes, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of many projects currently in peril.

So Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still in development. But it may be one of the 15 games the company said they were writing down. That likely means a smaller development team, and definitely less money invested into it.

While its cancellation seems to have been unconfirmed, its clear that the project is still not out of the woods. For what its worth, Saber has a reputation for games that are good enough to satisfy fans, if they don’t win over critics. If Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic comes out, it will probably be just an OK game, maybe something like the Red Dead Redemption release for PlayStation 5 and Switch. As odd as this sounds, that’s the most realistically optimistic we can be about the project at the moment.