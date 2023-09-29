Sony Deletes Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Tweets

Sony or Embracer should make an official announcement if it really has happened,.

Sony seems to be erasing tweets about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

Sony initially revealed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, all the way back in 2011. As we knew then, the game was a project between Sony and Lucasfilm Games, which was already under Disney. The game was being developed by Aspyr Media.

Embracer Group had also acquired Aspyr in 2021. They were put under the Saber Interactive label. For this reason, Saber talked to the press about an update on the game in May 2022.

At the time, all parties involved were still optimistic about the project. Saber founder Matthew Karch said: “We’re fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic.”

However, all that changed in July, just two months later. Bloomberg reported that after Aspyr presented their latest build to Sony and LucasFilm, design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor were fired. The game was then put on pause. In spite of this report, we received no word from any of the companies involved, to either confirm or deny its details.

And so we jump to today, over a year later. Video Games Chronicle confirmed from a Twitter user named Crusader3456 that the official PlayStation Twitter account deleted their tweets that said “Knights of the Old Republic.” They were also able to confirm that PlayStation did send those tweets before, and that they were successfully archived.

While Video Games Chronicle speculated that this project could have been seeing trouble in relation to Embracer Group’s current financial issues, we have reason to believe that its problems started much earlier in development.

A possible scenario here is that Saber Interactive took over development of the project, as was rumored. While we don’t know how well Saber was progressing, it was at least a change from Aspyr, that could have satisfied LucasFilm and Sony.

But then, Embracer’s own money problems also created issues with the project. If Sony and LucasFilm stopped funding the project, and Embracer took over that aspect, than this game’s extended stay of execution had finally run its course.

If the rumors were true that Sony and LucasFilm had such a harsh reaction to Aspyr’s work, then maybe we were better off not getting this remake after all. That may sound disappointing to some fans, but we might have been up for a terrible version of the game, whether it was to be Sony exclusive or not.

If it is cancelled, the least we can hope is for any of the companies involved to make it official with a real announcement. We would be better off if Embracer and Sony would go forward to do so.