Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – All Season 6 Battle Pass Content

Just in time for October, Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone has fully embraced a horror aesthetic as it will run through the entirety of the spookiest month of the year. In the new season which will see the return of the popular Haunting Event, there is also an all-new Battle Pass with over 100 items for players to unlock. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 6 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 5 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Just like in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, the Season 6 Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone utilized a system that debuted in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. This new system utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into groups of five. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The BlackCell premium version of the Battle Pass once again returns following its debut in Season 3. This version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points, giving players access to the Battle Pass and unlocking an exclusive Sector in the Battle Pass along with 1,100 CoD Points, 20-25 Tier Skips depending on your platform, a new Operator, and even unique skins variants for every Operator Skin found in the regular Battle Pass.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points with each Sector having at least one item available for free players. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. In the breakdown, I will mark items that players who go through the free Battle Pass will be able to unlock by writing “Free Tier” next to the item. I will also mark BlackCell variants of skins in bold next to their regular version. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 6 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone broken down per Sector:

BlackCell Sector: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 1,100 CoD Points Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin: BlackCell Smoke ISO 9mm Weapon Bluprint: BlackCell Reckone r Operator Finishing Move: Tactical Pet: Megabyte HVT- Operator: V4L3RIA



F0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Gun Screen: Necrolock M13C Weapon Blueprint: Back From Hell 9mm Daemon Weapon Blueprint: Zombie’s Bane ( BlackCell: Zombie’s Bane BlackCell ) HVT- Operator and Skin: Spawn, Al Simmons ( BlackCell: Al Simmons BlackCell )

F1: Calling Card: Candy Corn Carnage 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Flying Terror Weapon Charm: Want to Play (Free Tier) HVT- FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: The Crypt ( BlackCell: The Crypt BlackCell )



F2: Weapon Charm: Spawn 15-Minute Double XP Token RPK Weapon Blueprint: Stormy Night 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- Fender Operator Skin: Creepy Clown ( BlackCell: Creepy Clown BlackCell )

F3: MX Guardian Weapon Blueprint: Ghoulish Emblem: Brains N’ Blades Calling Card: Living Horror (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Phobia Unlocked UTV Vehicle Skin: Horrorpunk ( BlackCell: Horrorpunk BlackCell )

F4: Weapon Sticker: Party Pooper 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token HVT- New Weapon: ISO 9mm (Free Tier)



F5: Calling Card: Pumpkin and Pain Emblem: Devil’s Eye Loading Screen: Get the Horns Large Weapon Decal: Talisman (Free Tier) HVT- Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin: All Dolled Up ( BlackCell: All Dolled Up BlackCell )

F6: 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 30-Minute Double XP Token SO-14 Weapon Blueprint: Death’s Elite TAV Vehicle Skin: Blood Swan HVT- Mila Operator Skin: Soul Crusher ( BlackCell: Soul Crusher BlackCell )

F7: Weapon Sticker: Kid Spawn 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Toothy Spawn Large Weapon Decal: Hellspawn Fight HVT- New Weapon: TR-76 Geist (Free Tier)



F8: Loading Screen: Face Spawn 1 Hour Double XP Token Lachmann-556 Weapon Blueprint: Spawn Sketched (Free Tier) LTV Vehicle Skin: Spawn’s Wheels HVT- Spawn Operator Skin: MIL-Spawn ( BlackCell: MIL-Spawn BlackCell )



F9: Emblem: Handy Horror Calling Card: Spooky Season Fun TAQ-V Weapon Blueprint: Bone Dance Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin: Horror Circus (Free Tier) HVT- 200 CoD Points

F10: Loading Screen: Face Death Large Weapon Decal: Hungry “Wolf” 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Skull Spider HVT- ISO 9mm Weapon Blueprint: Necroplasm ( BlackCell: Necroplasm BlackCell )

F11: 100 CoD Points Tempus Torrent Weapon Blueprint: The Haunted (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Lucy 45-Minute Double XP Token HVT- Nova Operator Skin : Gaia ( BlackCell: Gaia BlackCell )



F12: Calling Card: Spawn’s Vengence Emblem: Spawn’s Decay (Free Tier) Lachmann Shroud Weapon Blueprint: Spawnfire Loading Screen: Deathly Personage HVT- Horangi Operator Skin: Disruptor ( BlackCell: Disruptor BlackCell )

F13: Emblem: Evil Gourd Calling Card: Witch’s Flight Loading Screen: The Spooky Season Gun Screen: Battle Buddy Aloof (Free Tier) HVT- RAAL MG Weapon Blueprint: Cackling Bones ( BlackCell: Cackling Bones BlackCell )

F14: Emblem: Burning Spawn Calling Card: No Angels, Only Spawn Carrack .300 Weapon Blueprint: The Horror (Free Tier) RHIB Vehicle Skin: Ghoul Gang HVT- 200 CoD Points

F15: 1 Hour Double XP Token Calling Card: Spawn Watching (Free Tier) Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: Hellspawn Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin: By the Horns HVT- Spawn Operator Skin: Burned Spawn ( BlackCell: Burned Spawn BlackCell )

F16: Weapon Sticker: Somebody’s Monster Chop Top Vehicle Skin: Ghastly Gang (Free Tier) 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Large Weapon Decal: Plasma Ghost HVT- MX9 Weapon Blueprint: Pulp Chills ( BlackCell: Pulp Chills BlackCell )

F17: 100 CoD Points 15-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Lockwood MK2 Weapon Blueprint: Spawn Action Emblem: Spawn HVT- Nikto Operator Skin: Nikto Spawn ( BlackCell: Nikto Spawn BlackCell )

F18: Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint: Red Haunt Large Weapon Decal: Ocular Mass 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- New Weapon: Dual Kamas (Free Tier)

F19: 100 CoD Points Weapon Charm: Violator FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint: Unchained (Free Tier) MRAP Vehicle Skin: Violator’s Whip HVT- König Operator Skin: Violator ( BlackCell: Violator BlackCell )

F20: Large Weapon Decal: Grinning Spawn Weapon Sticker: Spawn Skull 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- TR-76 Geist Weapon Blueprint: Eradicator ( BlackCell: Eradicator BlackCell )

100% Completion: 300 CoD Points Calling Card: Sinister Spawn Emblem: Season 6 TR-76 Geist Weapon Blueprint: Necro HVT- Spawn Operator Skin: Spawn ( BlackCell: Spawn BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.