The Last of Us Season 2 Has Cast Their Dina

If you’re interested in The Last of Us season two news, then we have yet another piece to share with you. This week, we’ve seen a couple of cast announcements. Today, that trend continues as there is now another actress we can add to this show. It looks like the production has unveiled who is stepping into Dina’s role. It seems like this character will get portrayed by actress Isablea Merced, another essential character for this season is locked in.

There was quite a bit of anticipation over more of The Last of Us. During the first season, so many viewers were hopping in on the episodes that HBO quickly renewed the series for season two. While production was amped about starting up that next season, things quickly died down. Last year, we had a massive strike within Hollywood that prevented productions from getting off the ground. That included the second season of The Last of Us. Fortunately, that strike has ended, and production has been back at it in full force.

The problem is that we’re seeing season two pushed into 2025. So, we’re not getting any new episodes this year. In the meantime, a few new bits of information were released to the public. As mentioned, this week we got cast reveals. So far, we were alerted that Abby and Jesse were both cast for this next season. With that said, today, thanks to a report from Deadline, we’re getting the Dina character cast announcement. If you’re unfamiliar with Isablea Merced, this actress has previously been featured in productions such as Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Instant Family.

Again, we won’t see any of The Last of Us season two until sometime next year. We expect the storyline to continue with The Last of Us Part II. However, that game is far too massive to condense down in a single season. As a result, we should see another season come out to tell the narrative from that sequel game installment fully. But afterward, we’re not sure what is in store for the series. There’s no third installment right now for the franchise, and Naughty Dog has yet to confirm if another game is in the works. Of course, that doesn’t mean there might be a prequel that could come out.